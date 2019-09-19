LFW SS20: The best nail trends from London Fashion Week

The entire theme of Rocha’s SS20 show was drawn from the designer’s Irish heritage - namely Victorian Irish Wren Boys, who went door to door covered in straw singing for money. With raffia woven into braids and bright bird feathers, there was a dichotomy of tomboy chic and luxe girlish embellishment.

Translating this onto the models’ fingertips was manicurist Ama Quashie. Also tasked with bringing the collection’s jewellery down to the hands, she created an elegant embellishment that wasn’t fussy at all. “I used Kure Bazaar’s French Nude for a sheer base, then layered a matte top coat on top,” she told Stylist backstage. “The velvet matte finish counteracts the single shiny pearl on each tip (or half-moon for some models).”

“Cuticle hydration was key for such a matte nail,” Quashie continued. Kure Bazaar’s Organic Cuticle Oil with argan, evening primrose, and rose petals was used to keep cuticles nourished.

Roland Mouret