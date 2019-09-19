LFW SS20: The best nail trends from London Fashion Week
Ava Welsing-Kitcher
Published
From holographic lengths to understated pearl embellishments, here are the best nail trends for spring/summer 2020.
Fashion month is known for serving serious beauty inspiration. Hair trends and make-up looks tend to take centre stage, but nails often steal the show with longer-than-life press ons and intricate embellishments.
Asides from the drastic designs, nail trends serve to inspire us to upgrade from our standard nudes, reds and milky whites, injecting fun back into daily life every time we glance down at our fingertips.
Scroll on for the best nail trends from London Fashion Week to look forward to for next spring, from the most awe-inspiring nail artists and technicians.
Simone Rocha
The entire theme of Rocha’s SS20 show was drawn from the designer’s Irish heritage - namely Victorian Irish Wren Boys, who went door to door covered in straw singing for money. With raffia woven into braids and bright bird feathers, there was a dichotomy of tomboy chic and luxe girlish embellishment.
Translating this onto the models’ fingertips was manicurist Ama Quashie. Also tasked with bringing the collection’s jewellery down to the hands, she created an elegant embellishment that wasn’t fussy at all. “I used Kure Bazaar’s French Nude for a sheer base, then layered a matte top coat on top,” she told Stylist backstage. “The velvet matte finish counteracts the single shiny pearl on each tip (or half-moon for some models).”
“Cuticle hydration was key for such a matte nail,” Quashie continued. Kure Bazaar’s Organic Cuticle Oil with argan, evening primrose, and rose petals was used to keep cuticles nourished.
Roland Mouret
Thanks to Simone Rocha and Roland Mouret, we’re thinking that matching nails to jewellery is about to become the biggest new nail trend.
Manicurist Marianne Newman took the designer’s huge necklaces and earrings (inspired by layers upon layers of paint on cars) and brought them to the nails using Kure Bazaar. Hypnotic rainbow stripes were painted onto acrylic nails which took “hours and hours” to create, according to Newman.
Yuhuan Wang Fashion East
The French manicure is back for 2019, and is apparently carrying through to next year, too. Manicurist Lauren Michelle Pires crafted 400 scalloped French tips using Gel Bottle polish, and we’re nothing short of obsessed.
Halpern
Another modern take on the classic French mani came about at Halpern, where Marianne Newman previewed CND’s spring shades on stiletto press-ons.
As a nod to the days of disco balls and Studio 54, the talons were a glittering, shimmering reverse French tip with the white part resting near the cuticle. “We’re flipping the traditional white tip on its head,” Newman told Stylist backstage.
“The underside of the nail is painted instead of on top, then we metallicised it with Mac pigments, the colours of which depend on what each model is wearing. They’re intentionally clashing against the outfits.”
House of Holland
Nails at House of Holland matched the messy glitter make-up haze around the models’ eyes. Using OPI’s Christmas glitter collection, nail artist Jenni Draper dabbed a thick layer of polish on (swiping disperses the glitter flecks too much), working her way up to three of four layers.
Julien McDonald
To match the “glamazon” outfits of the Julien McDonald models, Marianne Newman created several bespoke nail looks using CND, Sweet Squared, Lecente and Swarovski crystals (in true Marianne Newman style). Inky indigo gems, chains hanging from tips, clear shimmer, rose gold ombre… we can’t keep up.
Main image: Kure Bazaar/Roland Mouret