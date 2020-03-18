Meet Starface, the cult US brand that's changing the conversation around acne

How do you treat your spots? It might be with a concoction of various ointments, thick cream that you dot all over your face before bed, or even toothpaste (I did the latter as a teenager and ended up with burnt skin and I do NOT recommend it), treating blemishes is something that always seems to be done when we’re in the privacy of our home.

But Starface, a refreshing new skincare brand that has gained traction in the US, has finally launched in the UK and it’s here to change our approach. The brand has developed what they call ‘Hydro-Stars’; hydrocolloid pimple patches that absorb fluid from spots, keep out bacteria and work to speed up recovery. Plus, once applied, they make for a pretty great selfie.