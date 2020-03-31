What are you doing with your hands right now? Is your palm cupped against your chin? Are you rubbing your eyes? Have you been absentmindedly pulling at your lips? We all touch our faces a lot - and most of the time, it’s without even realising. While it’s never been much of a problem, it’s now one of the simple actions at the centre of the current coronavirus pandemic.

The World Health Organization (WHO) released its “Pass the message to kick out coronavirus” campaign, highlighting five key steps people need to follow to avoid spreading the virus. Alongside physical distancing, staying at home, hand washing and coughing etiquette, WHO included “not touching your face”. But the thing is, it’s not really that simple. Especially when you don’t realise you’re doing it. In fact, you’ve probably done it at least once since you opened this article. But why is touching our face so bad for our skin and overall health?