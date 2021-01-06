How to address stressed skin, according to a psychodermatologist

Right now, it feels near-impossible to banish stress from our lives completely. Instead, trying to manage it and the effects it has on our skin is far more realistic – which is why anti-stress skincare is currently being praised.

Prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, statistics showed that 74% of UK adults felt overwhelmed or unable to cope due to stress. Now, the number has undoubtedly increased.

“When our minds and bodies become overwhelmed, signs of tension begin to appear everywhere – including our faces,” explains Anastasia Achilleos, renowned facialist and aesthetician at The Lanesborough Club & Spa in London.

In fact, during lockdown, skincare routines became a method of self-care and a way to relax.