While skincare is essential and make-up transformative, certain beauty products go above and beyond to reach cult status. From sustainable formulas to plastic-free packaging, viral beauty buys to minority-owned brands – there are loads of brilliant products out there worth celebrating.

This is where our annual Stylist Best Beauty Awards come in. Our expert panel of industry insiders and beauty gurus have been busy road-testing the cream of the crop, voting for the very best beauty buys you need to know about. When we were pulling together these awards this year, we also wanted to champion a special category that felt intrinsically Stylist – from sustainable products to minority-owned brands changing the game. So we created an extra category, our ‘editors’ choice’, to reflect that.

From the best viral product to the ultimate plastic-free product of the year, keep scrolling to discover the Stylist Best Beauty Awards 2023: editors’ choice winners.