The Stylist Best Beauty Awards 2023: editors’ choice winners
All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
From the best sustainable beauty buy to the ultimate plastic-free product, discover Stylist’s best beauty heroes for 2023.
While skincare is essential and make-up transformative, certain beauty products go above and beyond to reach cult status. From sustainable formulas to plastic-free packaging, viral beauty buys to minority-owned brands – there are loads of brilliant products out there worth celebrating.
This is where our annual Stylist Best Beauty Awards come in. Our expert panel of industry insiders and beauty gurus have been busy road-testing the cream of the crop, voting for the very best beauty buys you need to know about. When we were pulling together these awards this year, we also wanted to champion a special category that felt intrinsically Stylist – from sustainable products to minority-owned brands changing the game. So we created an extra category, our ‘editors’ choice’, to reflect that.
From the best viral product to the ultimate plastic-free product of the year, keep scrolling to discover the Stylist Best Beauty Awards 2023: editors’ choice winners.
Boutique Beauty Brand Of The Year: Vieve
There are thousands of brilliant boutique brands on the market, so choosing a winner for this category was no easy task. However, one brand stood out from the rest and every single product truly deserves recognition. Founded by make-up artist and content creator Jamie Genevieve, Vieve’s high-performance make-up line is both sophisticated and smart. “Overall, the brand has a grown-up vibe and iconic feel to it,” says Dija Ayodele, skincare expert and author of Black Skin.
Best In-Flight Product: 111Skin Celestial Black Diamond Lifting And Firming Face Mask
Our editors know a thing or two about keeping your skin hydrated during long flights. Packed full of powerful peptides and centella asiatica, this no-slip face mask provides instant tightening and hydration – perfect for use in-flight where the dry air can zap moisture out of your skin. “Never have I ever seen such a huge difference with one sheet mask on my face than I did with 111Skin’s Celestial Black offering,” says Billie Bhatia, Stylist’s fashion and beauty director. “Typically, these masks are used when prepping for a big event (they are the go-to Hollywood product), but they are also an in-flight win. The mask, made from hydrogel, is easy to apply (the rubbery consistency of the mask means it’s easy to mould to your face) and gives an unmatched plumping effect. Skin easily gets dry, irritated and dehydrated on a flight, and 111Skin’s mask literally brings it back to life with its instantly tightening, fine-line diminishing effects.”
Shop 111Skin Celestial Black Diamond Lifting And Firming Face Mask at Lookfantastic, £20
Fragrance Of The Year: Maison Francis Kurkdjian 724
Fragrance is like friendship. Some stick around for a reason, some for a season and some are for life. We predict that this year’s fragrance of the year falls into the last category. Luminous and addictive, the fresh, urban scent of Maison Francis Kurkdjian’s 724 is inspired by the buzz of the world’s most exciting cities: New York. With just one spritz, you’re transported right into the middle of fast-paced fun and frivolity but with a comforting, nostalgic undertone.
“An incredibly light but complex fragrance that stays with you all day, this is going to be my new signature scent,” says Lisa Smosarski, Stylist’s editor-in-chief. “The unique combination of summery jasmine and sweet pea combined with the musky scents of sandalwood and white musk make this a floral scent with staying power, which smells as fresh as the first spritz 12 hours later.”
Plastic-Free Product Of The Year: Akt The Deodorant Balm
If you’ve ever tried a natural deodorant, you’ll know the process can be hit and miss. Some help with odour but don’t mitigate the streaming perspiration while others do, well, not much. The winner of our plastic-free category does everything and more, as Stylist’s Strong Women editor and judge, Miranda Larbi, describes.
“Finding a good eco deodorant isn’t easy by any means, but Akt has nailed it. You use a gua sha-esque tool to spread the deodorant cream onto, and then gently brush the tool up and down your armpits. It’s like giving yourself a wonderful massage… only with deodorant.”
“The cold applicator is heavenly and the cream itself smells divine,” she continues. “I tried the cream both at the start of a relaxing day and after a post-workout shower when I was still sweating slightly and found that it’s incredibly effective. I also love that it comes with a tool for squeezing the very last drops from the tube – so it really is a low-waste product. I can’t recommend Akt enough – I’m ready to ditch my usual roll-ons.”
Best Viral Product: e.l.f Halo Glow Liquid Filter
While many products are much-hyped online, not all are worth the internet-backed buzz. Thankfully, we can say that this little beauty is worth every five-star review. At £14 and packed with skin-loving ingredients such as squalane and hyaluronic acid, e.l.f’s iconic glow-booster delivers an instant shot of radiance to the skin. It creates a soft-focus ‘your-skin-but-better’ effect, while very finely milled powders ensure you look glowy rather than shiny.
“There are thousands of five-star reviews of this product on the internet and TikTok, and I can understand why. The texture of e.l.f’s Halo Glow Liquid Filter is creamy, light and buildable. It has a sheer finish to it that allows you to decide what kind of coverage you want from this foundation,” says Billie Bhatia, Stylist’s fashion and beauty features director. “It’s not a slow starter though, one application leaves skin positively luminous. My favourite thing about this product is that it’s multi-purpose: you can add it to foundation for a more glowy finish, wear it on its own or use as a highlighter. A make-up bag essential.”
Best Refillable: Guerlain Lipstick Rouge G
While refillable products are undeniably a step in the right direction, many fall short of their sustainable mission – with bulky packaging and excess weight. However, this brilliant lipstick concept makes complete sense. Choose from your favourite shades and house them in the same refillable case (which handily contains a built-in mirror). The formula itself is velvety matte, packed with pigment and staying power, and applies like a dream. It’s a clever concept with an even smarter formula. Tick.
“Guerlain’s refillable lipsticks are proof that conscious consumption and luxury can work hand in hand. The lipsticks themselves are moisturising but with long-stay pigments that pack a punch, but the packaging really sets Guerlain apart. Encased in a beautiful lipstick holder with a mirror, Guerlain is a joy to use and to keep,” says Billie Bhatia, Stylist’s fashion and beauty features director.
Best Minority-Owned Beauty Brand: Ami Colé
Founded by New York-based Diarrha N’Diaye, Ami Colé is a Senegalese-inspired make-up brand created to celebrate ‘melanin-rich skin’. Housed in sleek minimalist packaging, an Ami Colé item is instantly recognisable, the eight-product line-up designed to enhance your skin’s natural beauty and glow.
“What a treat to wear a full face of make-up formulated especially for darker skin,” says Stylist’s features editor, Meena Alexander. “The shades are all beautifully considered – no ashiness or colours that will wash you out – and the application of everything from the best-selling skin tint to the highlighter glaze feels luxurious and nourishing. The cool, compact packaging makes me proud to whip it out anywhere, anytime.”
Best Timeless Fragrance: Chloé Eau de Parfum
Drawing on the classic rose, this classic fragrance is feminine, floral and distinctive in a subtle yet commanding way. Plus, the ridged bottle is instantly recognisable on bedside tables and bathroom vanities.
“Iconic and for good reason, we all know and love someone whose signature scent is Chloé Eau de Parfum,” says Billie Bhatia, Stylist’s fashion and beauty features director. Fresh, romantic and modern – this beautiful fragrance really is timeless, spanning generations of wearers.
Best Sustainable Product: Wo Daily Base Comfort Balm
The beauty industry is really starting to address its downfalls when it comes to sustainability but nothing quite ticks all the boxes like this brilliant beauty balm. The 3-in-1 skincare saviour is completely unique – removing make-up while providing rich moisture and delivering nutrients to the skin. “Effective and fully recyclable, this product is a great example of good for skin and good for the planet,” says Dija Ayodele, skincare expert and author of Black Skin. Each dose is the perfect amount for one application meaning there’s no waste. It’s a game-changer.
Main image: Stylist