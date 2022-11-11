The Stylist Best Beauty Awards 2023: haircare winners
From the best nourishing hair mask to the ultimate hair styling tool, discover the Stylist Best Beauty Awards 2023: haircare winners…
Whether it’s a fresh cut or a great blow-dry, a good hair day has the ability to boost our mood like no other. This is why discovering the very best hair tools, treatments and products can do wonders for not only our locks but our self-esteem, too.
Enter, Stylist Best Beauty Awards 2023: haircare winners. Our panel, a collaboration of industry leaders and Team Stylist beauty enthusiasts, parsed through the gamut of haircare to determine what’s worthy of a space in your life. From the best nourishing hair mask to the ultimate hair styling tool, keep scrolling to discover the Stylist Best Beauty Awards 2023: haircare winners.
Best Shampoo For Tightly Textured Hair: Dizziak Hydration Wash
Textured hair needs extra TLC so finding the perfect shampoo that will nourish your curls without stripping out too much moisture is key. Luckily for us, Dizziak have cracked it. “This shampoo left my hair feeling so moisturised, my curls defined and my scalp feeling lovely and clean. Usually, when it comes to shampoos for curly hair, it’s easy to forfeit one of the above but this shampoo has it all, as well as smelling delicious and luxurious. It left my hair looking and feeling so lovely that if you use it, be warned: you will be bestowed with many compliments,” says Stylist entertainment writer Morgan Cormack.
Best Conditioner For Tightly Textured Hair: Kérastase Curl Manifesto
Not only does this brilliantly formulated conditioner leave our hair nourished and soft, but it also strengthens the hair over time, too. Formulated for waves, curls and coils, Kérastase Curl Manifesto is the top choice for tightly textured hair. With hydrating manuka honey and fortifying ceramides, it provides the perfect combination of hydration, definition and strength.
“I loved this product because it gives curls and coils a beautiful slip so detangling is no issue. Plus, it doesn’t leave hair feeling coated, just defined and hydrated,” says Keeks Reid, Stylist Best Beauty Awards 2023 expert judge, freelance beauty journalist and industry insider.
Best Shampoo For Fine Hair: R + Co Television Perfect Hair Shampoo
Some beauty products are named simply for marketing purposes and some do exactly what they say on the tin. This stellar shampoo falls into the latter category. “A shampoo that does what it says on the bottle (perfect hair), it thoroughly cleanses greasy roots without leaving hair feeling stripped or straw-like. Instead, it gives natural volume and lift at the root, an abundance of shine through the mid-lengths and soft, touchable hydration throughout,” says Stylist’s beauty editor Morgan Fargo.
Best Conditioner For Fine Hair: Ouai Fine Hair Conditioner
Finding the perfect conditioner for fine hair is tricky, as so many formulas weigh down limp and lacklustre strands. Luckily for us, there was a clear winner in this category and it’s no surprise that it’s a hairdresser founded brand. Jen Atkin’s Ouai Fine Hair Conditioner nourishes thin hair without oversaturating it. It smells incredible and leaves your hair feeling lighter than air.
Best Shampoo For Dry/Damaged Hair: Pureology Hydrate Shampoo
Shampoos can get a bit of a bad rep for ‘over-cleaning’ the hair, leaving dry and damaged hair in a catch-22. But that’s absolutely not the case with this perfecting pro-formula.
“This gentle, sulphate-free shampoo left my hair feeling deeply clean, hydrated and soft. Whereas some shampoos for dry hair can leave hair feeling flat or weighed down, this gave it a noticeable, replenishing lift – as though I’d given my hair an instantly thirst-quenching drink of goodness. The concentrated formula means you don’t need a lot to get a creamy, rich lather and thanks to the aromatherapy blended scent of lavender, bergamot and patchouli, it smells lovely too,” says Stylist’s assistant editor Lisa Harvey.
Best Conditioner For Dry/Damaged Hair: Virtue Smooth Conditioner
Backed by science, this ultra-strengthening conditioner is formulated with the brand’s famous Alpha Keratin 60ku protein – the first-of-it’s-kind, human keratin protein. Born from regenerative medicine, it’s identical to the keratin in our hair, skin and nails, so it has the power to bind directly to damaged areas and repair unlike anything else.
“When it came to handling my mega post-wash tangle, this was the clear winner by far. It smoothed without losing volume, gave shine without looking greasy the next day and felt more like a luxurious in-salon conditioning treatment. My relatively thick, colour-treated hair felt softer and healthier. For me, the search for the perfect everyday conditioner for my hair type is off: I loved it!” says Stylist’s assistant editor Lisa Harvey.
Best Repairing Hair Mask: Olaplex No 3 Hair Perfector
Whether you bleach, heat style or chemically treat your hair, only one product can truly make a lasting difference to damaged strands. Previously only available in salons, Olaplex No 3 is famous around the world, and it’s easy to see why. “It really strengthens the hair without leaving any strong perfumes or artificial ‘weight’ on it,” says Stylist Best Beauty Awards 2023 expert judge, hairstylist, presenter and trend forecaster Tom Smith. “It’s incredibly powerful and gives noticeable results.” If your hair is after some TLC, this is without a doubt the mask for you.
Best Colour Protection Product: Evo Fabuloso
Colour-treated hair requires products that not only nourish and replenish lost moisture but that protect the pigment from fading. While there are plenty of haircare brands that offer colour protection products, none are as effective as Evo Fabuloso. The Australian haircare brand offers great quality hair products with no gimmicks, confusing marketing or unnecessary packaging. Just simple formulas that really do deliver.
“Aside from smelling heavenly, the silkiness and shine that remain after rinsing – plus the effective and uniform toning results – make this a real colour-refreshing winner!” says celebrity hairdresser Tom Smith.
Best Hairspray: Hair by Sam McKnight Modern Hairspray
A reliable hairspray is not a need, it’s a must-have. But nailing the formula isn’t as easy as you might think. Of course, we can rely on the iconic hairstylist Sam McKnight to have all our hair needs covered. With added heat protection, a firm hold and extra volume, this fine mist hairspray ticks all the boxes.
“It’s also a reminder that a positive sensory experience leaves a lasting impression,” says celebrity hairdresser Tom Smith. “The fresh, herbal and luxurious fragrance is backed up by immediate and long-lasting results. It truly does what it says on the can.”
Best Frizz Fighter: Living Proof Vanishing Oil
There are tons of frizz-fighters on the market, but none quite as brilliant as this weightless oil. “Curly hair is often super dry and so to reduce fluff and add definition to curls, you need to hydrate. This oil did just that. Unlike frizz formulas of the past, my hair was still really voluminous but felt nourished and the curls were more defined,” says Stylist’s Strong Women editor Miranda Larbi. Whether you have curly, straight or textured hair – this is the clear winner for smoothing unruly strands.
Best Multi-Purpose Styling Tool: Shop Dyson Airwrap
If you’re wondering whether this hero hair styler is worth the investment, we can assure you it is. “There are so many features that make this a valuable addition to your hair routine,” says Stylist beauty editor Morgan Fargo. “It dries, controls, styles and smooths the hair in one go, making an at-home blow-dry the work of less time and much less effort. Little touches, like a cooling tip to hold while you work, as well as a cool shot, multiple air speeds and temperatures, make it comfortable to work with. Plus, intelligent heat control means it never feels like your hair is frying or suffering excess heat damage.” It’s expensive, of course, but it really does make salon-worthy styling achievable at home.
Best Hairdryer: Zuvi Halo Hair Dryer
While there are many brilliant hairdryers out there, this new-kid-on-the-block hit the top spot for us. “I love the compact, white and silver design of this hairdryer – like a sleeker Dyson – and the fact it’s even more quiet as far as hairdryers go (it’s more like a whirring hiss than a power blast),” says Stylist’s assistant editor Lisa Harvey. “It also feels very lightweight – and the three snap-on attachments are all magnetic and easy to attach. It has four settings (care, style, soft, fast) as opposed to heat levels, and it dried my hair at a non-damaging low temperature and energy-efficient rate thanks to the very impressive LightCare technology.
“The air is also concentrated so you don’t get any blast of power or heat, which left me with a smooth, frizz-free finish. Even without an attachment, my hair felt like it had some volume but no frizz. It’s a high price point, so if you’re wanting a faster dry this might not be the one, but knowing it’s kinder to hair than traditional hairdryers – and it’s possibly the most ergonomic and stylish design out there – makes it worth splashing out on.”
Best Straighteners: GHD Original Styler
When it comes to straighteners, many have tried but none can knock this absolute icon off the top spot. “Well-priced, reliable and user-friendly: there’s a reason GHDs are in beauty’s hall of fame,” says Stylist editorial assistant Holly Bullock. “They just have one button (on/off) and come in a sleek box with no added extras, but the stripped-back approach is so worth it. I used them to straighten my bleached, curly hair; in the past, straighteners have snagged on my dry ends, but these glide over them.
“They eliminate frizz, leave my hair the smoothest it’s ever been and, better still, I didn’t feel like I needed to instantly run palmfuls of oil through my lengths to revive them like I usually do after heat-styling my dry hair. No matter your hair texture, if you want reliable sleekness, reach for GHD.”
