Whether you’re a make-up lover or a beauty novice, discovering the products that just work is something we all enjoy. From the mascara that gives your lashes major oomph to the bronzer that gives your skin a year-round glow, make-up is all about experimentation.

This is exactly what made judging this year’s Stylist Best Beauty Awards make-up category so much fun. From new innovations to ingenious formulations and products we raved about to friends and colleagues, the sheer scope of beauty brilliance made our judging process an exhaustive (but enjoyable) investigation of the best in the business. Our expert panel, made up of leading industry insiders, along with a team of beauty-loving Stylist team members, whittled down what’s worth its weight in gold and a place in your make-up bag.

So, from the ultimate mascara to the best long-wear foundation, keep scrolling to discover the Stylist Best Beauty Awards 2023: make-up winners.