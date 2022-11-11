The Stylist Best Beauty Awards 2023: make-up winners
All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
From iconic eyeshadow to unbeatable foundation, discover Stylist’s best make-up heroes for 2023.
Whether you’re a make-up lover or a beauty novice, discovering the products that just work is something we all enjoy. From the mascara that gives your lashes major oomph to the bronzer that gives your skin a year-round glow, make-up is all about experimentation.
This is exactly what made judging this year’s Stylist Best Beauty Awards make-up category so much fun. From new innovations to ingenious formulations and products we raved about to friends and colleagues, the sheer scope of beauty brilliance made our judging process an exhaustive (but enjoyable) investigation of the best in the business. Our expert panel, made up of leading industry insiders, along with a team of beauty-loving Stylist team members, whittled down what’s worth its weight in gold and a place in your make-up bag.
So, from the ultimate mascara to the best long-wear foundation, keep scrolling to discover the Stylist Best Beauty Awards 2023: make-up winners.
Best Primer: Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk Hydrating Primer
When you find a truly brilliant primer, it creates the perfect canvas for your complexion and so the rest of your make-up simply falls into place. Luckily, we’ve found the one. With a universal shade that evenly melts into every skin tone, this smooth and hydrating primer enhances radiance, allowing your make-up to really glow the distance. It’s the perfect canvas for long-lasting make-up and makes a massive difference to the rest of your look.
“A few dabs of this Armani Primer transforms your skin into the glowiest, smoothest version of itself. This peachy cream means your make-up glides on and stays put all day long. Perhaps best of all, its parting gift is that elusive dewy glow that prompts multiple cries of ‘You look well!’,” says Alix Walker, Stylist editor.
Shop Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk Hydrating Primer at Boots, £36
Best Setting Powder: BareMinerals Original Mineral Veil Pressed Setting Powder
Setting powders have the ability to perfect your complexion, expertly zapping away pesky areas of excess shine while smoothing and blurring your skin, leaving it with a filter-worthy finish. But, choose the wrong setting powder and you run the risk of looking flat and matte.
Luckily for us, BareMinerals has cracked the ultimate formula with its skin-loving mineral ingredients and antioxidant protection. Weightless and smoothing, this pressed powder instantly nixes shine while blurring the appearance of pores and fine lines. Plus, thanks to a clever blend of conditioning shea butter, vitamin E and minerals, it works to reduce the look of pores over time.
“I’ve used this setting powder for years (often choosing it over newer formulas and fresh competition), and it’s my go-to for good reason. It’s super-finely milled, lightweight, settles into the skin and reduces shine without leaving the skin looking dry or chalky,” says Stylist beauty editor Morgan Fargo.
Shop BareMinerals Original Mineral Veil Pressed Setting Powder at Feelunique, £28.50
Best Under-Eye Concealer: Bobbi Brown Skin Concealer Stick
There’s one pro-artist brand that can’t be beaten when it comes to cleverly concealing, and that’s Bobbi Brown. The expert formulas mimic and adjust uneven discolouration while protecting the natural texture of your skin. This creamy concealer stick instantly reduces the look of dark circles, discolouration and imperfections for a refreshed, luminous look without looking or feeling heavy and cakey. It effortlessly glides onto the skin, feeling buttery and ultra-blendable, with a finish that’ll last for hours without drying or settling into fine lines.
“A classic concealer that melts away the darkest of dark circles and leaves you looking wide awake regardless of how tired you might be,” says Stylist editor Alix Walker. “The rich, velvety formula melts into your skin, meaning zero dry patches or clinging to fine lines, and it also comes in an impressive 18 shades. My make-up bag would be far inferior without it.”
Best Powder Bronzer: Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Bronzer
With the ability to sculpt, contour and add a natural warmth to our complexion, a brilliant bronzer is a must-have in any make-up bag. But we expect great things, with only the most natural-looking and buttery formulas being considered for a Stylist beauty award. This one blew our judges away, thanks to its unbelievable texture and natural-looking pigment. “It almost feels like silk when applying it,” says Stylist Best Beauty Awards 2023 expert judge and make-up artist Lisa Potter Dixon. “The undertones of the shades are so obviously designed by a make-up artist. It’s flawless – a really beautiful product.”
Best Long-Wear Foundation: Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Foundation
Long-wear foundations have come a long way over the last few years. Gone are the days when a heavy-duty foundation would settle into fine lines and leave you looking flat – in fact, this brilliant foundation has changed what we think of when we consider long-wear.
“This foundation proves that you don’t have to look flat when doing matte coverage, you can look natural too,” says Stylist Best Beauty Awards 2023 expert judge and freelance beauty journalist Keeks Reid. “For me, matte finish foundations are great if you want your base to last all day with minimal touch-ups, especially if you’ve got oily skin. However, you shouldn’t have to compromise your skin looking like skin – which you don’t have to do with this one.” It is complexion perfection for hours on end.
Shop Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Foundation at Cult Beauty, £36
Best Lip Gloss: Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer
There was one resounding winner in our lip gloss category that knocked all other formulations clear out of the water. It’s non-sticky, has high shine and adds a pillowy plumpness without leaving our lips feeling like they’re on fire. “This lip gloss is the classic kind of everyday gloss that we all need in our make-up bags,” says Stylist entertainment writer Morgan Cormack. “It’s pigmented but not over-the-top, leaves a subtle sparkle to make lips look plump and glossy and it smells good enough to eat. Need we say more? This is the perfect nude gloss that every woman needs, packing a very lovely glossy punch.”
Shop Fenty Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer at Harvey Nichols, £18
Best Brow Product: Schwarzkopf got2b Glued 4 Brows & Edges 2in1 Gel
“When you have seriously bushy eyebrows like me, you’ll brush your brows in the morning… only to find them all crisscrossing by lunch. Not so when using got2b. Scrape off any excess gel and use the brush to comb through your brows. Eight hours later, they’re still in the same position. It’s the perfect brow product for all-day security. I’ve even been to the gym with this on and my eyebrows are as perfect as they were when I went in. I personally think it’s a no-brainer for anyone who wants to shape their brows,” says Stylist’s Strong Women editor Miranda Larbi.
Shop Schwarzkopf got2b Glued 4 Brows & Edges 2in1 Gel at Boots, £5
Best Long-wear Lipstick: Max Factor Colour Elixir Lipstick
With an ultra-conditioning feeling formula, this cult lipstick leaves lips feeling soft, plump and full – while imparting long-lasting, gorgeous colour. Even after you’ve removed the lipstick, your lips will continue to benefit from the moisturising vitamin E, shea butter and avocado oil for hours on end.
“Finding a long-wear lipstick that doesn’t dry out your lips, go claggy or just wipe away after a short amount of time is difficult, but Max Factor’s Colour Elixir Lipstick went on so easily – the shape of it followed the line of my lip without having to use lip liner,” says Billie Bhatia, Stylist’s fashion and beauty features director. “It was hydrating and moisturising but still gave a strong pigment, and most importantly it lasted at least five hours without need for a touch-up.” A dream to both apply and wear.
Best Cream Blush: Nars Air Matte Blush
Cream blushers have had a resurgence over the past few years with lots of brilliant new formulas hitting the market. For us, there was one standout winner that blended so perfectly into the skin, it left us looking naturally glowing with a healthy warm radiance. “This cream blush has a lovely airy texture but spreads well on the skin. It’s got a good colour pay-off, is non-greasy (so good for oily and dry skin types), plus the colour is buildable for more intensity,” says Dija Ayodele, skincare expert and author of Black Skin. It’s a good skin day in a handy little pot.
Best Liquid Eyeliner: Pat McGrath Labs Perma Precision Eyeliner
Perfecting the formula of liquid eyeliner is no easy task. Not only does the colour have to be ultra-pigmented, long-wear and transfer-proof, but the delivery system also has to be flawless. Thankfully, Pat McGrath knows what she’s doing when it comes to creating winged liner looks and this formula beats all the rest.
The liquid liner combines an intense inky hue with a velvety matte finish that lasts all day long – without smudging, smearing or imprinting on your eyelid. With a flexible, felt tip end, it allows even make-up novices to get a handle on tricky eyeliner looks. “The perfect liquid liner does exist. A soft, tapered tip makes for flawless application and the highly pigmented ink means you only need one swipe – Pat has done it again,” says Meena Alexander, Stylist features editor.
Best Cream Bronzer: Refy Cream Bronzer
If there’s one product that can transform your skin in just a few seconds, it’s this brilliant cream bronzer. With a buildable, velvety finish – it’s perfect for creating definition, adding warmth to the skin or blending as an all-over base. It gives your complexion a radiant-looking, glass-like glow, without adding glitter or shimmer – just a gorgeous natural-looking, skin-like texture. One to immediately add to your make-up bag.
“I consider myself something of a bronzer connoisseur,” says Stylist beauty editor Morgan Fargo, “and this is the one I always recommend to friends and family. The texture is creamy, blendable and buffs into the skin, leaving a velvet-like finish and veil of healthy colour. I like to use a wide, thick stippling brush to buff it into the face but fingers work brilliantly, too.”
Best Powder Blusher: Suqqu Melting Powder Blush
While the formula is, without doubt, a powder, this clever blusher applies like a liquid with its unique melting texture. “With the velvety feel of a powder and the staying power of a cream, this blush glides on and stays put all day, giving a subtle rosy glow that seems to come from within. The tones are warm and complementary rather than chalky, and I love how it melts seamlessly into your base make-up,” says Holly Bullock, Stylist’s editorial assistant. The result? A seriously soft, diffused look that feels seamless and silky on the skin. It’s genius.
Best Tinted Moisturiser: Ultra Violette Daydream Screen SPF50 Tinted Veil
Our winner for the best tinted moisturiser goes well beyond being “just” a tinted moisturiser. With SPF50 and broad-spectrum protection, it not only perfects your complexion but protects it too. “It evened out my skin tone and gave my skin an instant (non-greasy) glow,” says Stylist’s assistant editor Lisa Harvey. “In fact, it acted more like a buildable foundation. The squeezable bottle makes it easy to travel with too.” It’s one of those beauty buys that just makes sense. A true icon in the making.
Shop Ultra Violette Daydream Screen SPF50 Tinted Veil at Space NK, £38
Best Eyeshadow: Urban Decay Naked Half-Baked Mini Eyeshadow Palette
It’s no secret that Urban Decay does great eyeshadow palettes, but it’s the Half-Baked Mini Eyeshadow Palette that pipped all the others to the post in this year’s awards. Packed full of iconic bronze shimmers and rich, warming tones, it blends like a dream and is universally flattering, with no shade left untouched.
“Compact enough to throw in your make-up bag but with enough variety to create endless looks, Urban Decay’s Half-Baked mini palette is a ride-or-die for eyeshadow enthusiasts,” says Holly Bullock, Stylist’s editorial assistant. “With a mix of matte and glittery finishes, the bronze tones are ideal for anyone who, likes me, is a fan of warm neutrals. The creamy formulas are ultra-easy to blend and, with staying power that lasted the day, this brilliant little palette is already a staple.”
Shop Urban Decay Naked Half-Baked Mini Eyeshadow Palette at Lookfantastic, £27
Best Mascara: YSL Lash Clash
Finding the best mascara is always a difficult award to assign, as there are so many brilliant formulas out there. But this year’s winner really has changed the game. “My long-time ride-or-die mascara has finally been usurped by this slick black baton. From the chic packaging with its statement gold YSL logo that’s perfect to whip out in the Soho House powder room to the chunky, oversized brush that built up layer after layer of mascara magic on my lashes, I cannot recommend this highly enough,” says Stylist content director, email & commerce, Gemma Crisp. “I’ve tried A LOT of mascaras in my time, but this oil-in-water wax formula isn’t lying when it says it boosts lash volume by 200%. It doesn’t flake, it doesn’t transfer onto the lower brow area, it just delivers what it says it’ll deliver – in spades. 10/10 would recommend.”
Main image: Stylist