Celebrating the very best in beauty, the Stylist Best Beauty Awards cover the spectrum of skincare, haircare, make-up, fragrance and more – to champion the products that reach cult status online, in our routines and in our washbags. But while we often rely on beauty pros, skincare experts and make-up artists to spill on those industry-loved products we really need to know about, we also trust that it’s you – the Stylist readers – who know which products are really worth a spot in our beauty bags.

So we asked you to vote for your favourite beauty must-haves, from the best skincare hero to the best travel saviour, and the results are now in. Over 5000 of you had your say with an incredible 50,000 votes cast. Keep scrolling to discover the Stylist Best Beauty Awards 2023: readers’ choice winners.