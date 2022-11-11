The Stylist Beauty Awards 2023 readers’ choice winners
From body care to make-up, these are the Stylist Best Beauty Awards 2023 winners – as chosen by you, Stylist’s readers.
Celebrating the very best in beauty, the Stylist Best Beauty Awards cover the spectrum of skincare, haircare, make-up, fragrance and more – to champion the products that reach cult status online, in our routines and in our washbags. But while we often rely on beauty pros, skincare experts and make-up artists to spill on those industry-loved products we really need to know about, we also trust that it’s you – the Stylist readers – who know which products are really worth a spot in our beauty bags.
So we asked you to vote for your favourite beauty must-haves, from the best skincare hero to the best travel saviour, and the results are now in. Over 5000 of you had your say with an incredible 50,000 votes cast. Keep scrolling to discover the Stylist Best Beauty Awards 2023: readers’ choice winners.
Best Bodycare Hero: Palmer’s Cocoa Butter Daily Skin Therapy
Having been a favourite in bathroom cabinets for over 180 years, Palmer’s Cocoa Butter is truly iconic. And for good reason. Intensively nourishing and packed with vitamin E and moisturising cocoa butter, this famous body lotion softens and smooths dry patches, leaving your skin feeling super smooth (and smelling seriously delicious).
Best Make-up Hero: YSL Touche Éclat
It’s one of the most iconic and globally recognised make-up products out there. It’s also heralded by beauty pros around the world – so it comes as no surprise that you chose YSL Touche Éclat as your best make-up hero. The famous illuminating pen is perfect for adding light and luminosity to your face, without shimmer or glitter. The result? A glowing, radiant, natural-looking finish. It’s a good night’s sleep in two clicks.
Best Skincare Hero: Elemis Pro-Collagen Marine Cream
We expect a lot from our skincare. From boosting hydration to smoothing fine lines and generally helping us look well-rested even if we’re not. Luckily, this skincare hero ticks all the boxes. Packed with marine algae and collagen, the lightweight gel-cream moisturiser plumps and firms the skin – leaving your complexion feeling lifted, soft, smooth and instantly hydrated. It makes total sense that one is sold every nine seconds around the world.
Best Classic Beauty Buy: Elizabeth Arden Eight-Hour Cream
Having been created way back in 1930, this iconic beauty buy is, without doubt, the longest-standing, most versatile multi-use product. In fact, a tube is sold every 30 seconds around the world. A staple in beauty bags across the globe, Elizabeth Arden’s Eight Hour Cream deeply moisturises, soothes, restores and heals chapped, cracked and dry skin. Its exemplary formula works to improve the skin barrier in just one hour. This year’s classic beauty buy winner is a no-brainer.
Shop Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream Skin Protectant at Boots, £29
Best Travel Saviour: Mitchum Powder Fresh Anti-Perspirant & Deodorant
Finding a reliable deodorant is no easy task but this hardworking antiperspirant meets all our needs and more. Ultra-reliable, totally invisible with a barely-there fresh scent, you’re never caught short with Mitchum deodorant. With 48-hour protection, it leaves you feeling fresh and clean – all day (and night!) long. Discreet but impactful and long-lasting, we are all in agreement with you that it’s a holiday essential.
Shop Mitchum Powder Fresh Anti-Perspirant & Deodorant at Boots, £1.50
Best Celebrity Beauty Brand: Fenty Beauty (Rihanna)
Celebrity beauty lines have become ten a penny in the last few years but none have garnered as much worldwide (or social media) praise as Fenty Beauty. Launched in 2017, Rihanna thought it essential “that women everywhere would be included” in her beauty line. From her bestselling Pro Filt’r Foundation to the iconic Gloss Bomb, Fenty Beauty changed the game in beauty for the better, making for a very worthy winner.
Best Cult Fragrance: Chanel No 5
Timeless and legendary, Chanel No 5 has been a favourite since its very inception. Created by Coco Chanel in 1921, the idea was to create a fragrance unlike any other, “a woman’s perfume with the scent of a woman”. Named with a code and housed in a bottle with a diamond-cut stopper, No 5 was born. The fragrance itself blends an opulent marriage of ylang-ylang, neroli, jasmine and vanilla, with its powdery bouquet instantly recognisable and adored to this day – likely why it was your far-and-away winner.
Best Sustainable Product: Lush Shampoo Bar
It’s hard to put a product into production that is going to be truly sustainable. But never cutting corners and with eco-credentials at the forefront of every launch, Lush have been leaders in the industry for years. With next-to-no packaging (and, in turn, little waste) this simple shampoo bar hits the top spot for the best sustainable product. Not only does it boost shine, cleanse and invigorate your hair, but it’s also vegan, cruelty-free and plastic-free. A real modern champion.
Best Hair Tool: GHD Original Styler
With more hair styling tools on the market than ever before, the competition for the best hair tool has never been more competitive. But the winner remains the OG in the game. GHD hair straighteners are officially our favourite, most-trusted styler when it comes to heat styling. They can be used to straighten, curl and create waves in all hair types and really do make salon-worthy styling easy at home – no pro needed.
Best Haircare Hero: Tangle Teezer Original Detangling Hairbrush
With so many different hair textures and types out there, it can be hard to choose a haircare hero that truly caters to all. Enter: Tangle Teezer. The iconic, palm-friendly brush detangles, smooths and teases with ease. The patented teeth gently brush through strands – no pulling, snagging, breakage or damage. It’s simple, but effective.
Shop Tangle Teezer Original Detangling Hairbrush at Lookfantastic, £13
