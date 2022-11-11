Stylist Best Beauty Awards 2023: skincare winners
From iconic serums to unbeatable tools, discover Stylist’s best skincare heroes for 2023.
Whether it’s the exfoliating toner that boosts your glow like no other or the LED face mask that’s become part of your self-care ritual, skincare is something we’re passionate about at Stylist. But the skincare industry is a minefield – and with new products, gadgets and treatments launching daily, it can be difficult to know which is right for your skin and worth your money.
But, instead of asking you to rifle through store shelves or mull over confusing online descriptions, we thought we’d help to take out the guesswork and create an expert edit of the skincare that hits the mark every time. Meet our Stylist Best Beauty Awards 2023: skincare winners – the products and tools that our expert panel of judges couldn’t stop raving about. From the savviest serum to the best face mask, keep scrolling to discover the Stylist Best Beauty Awards 2023 skincare winners.
Best Lightweight Moisturiser: Tatcha The Water Cream
Since launching exclusively into Space NK earlier this year, Tatcha has become the must-have skincare line to try. One product that’s worth every penny? The Water Cream. Formulated with a blend of hydrating botanicals, this lightweight moisturiser smooths skin texture and tightens large pores.
“If you have oily or combination skin, you will love the silky and hydrated yet still matte texture this leaves your skin with,” says Stylist Best Beauty Awards 2023 expert judge and freelance beauty journalist Keeks Reid. “Your complexion looks plump but not overly shiny.” It’s a brilliant, lightweight moisturiser to plump, smooth and add bounce to your complexion, every day.
Best Rich Night Cream: StriVectin SD Advanced Plus Intensive Moisturising Concentrate
Originally formulated to target stretch marks, this powerful cream was so revolutionary, StriVectin reformulated it to specifically cater to the face, too. The peptide-packed formula works to target 10 types of skin collagen and is clinically proven to boost elasticity and visibly reduce wrinkles. It sinks in quickly and a little goes a long way. It’s hard to find a cream that truly does it all, but this one’s an all-around winner.
“It’s like the best, most supportive, comfortable, cushiony soft, padded push-up bra for your face. It’s lightweight, super moisturising and plumping. It just helps your skin look and feel its best,” says aesthetician and author Dija Ayodele.
Shop StriVectin SD Advanced Plus Intensive Moisturising Concentrate at Boots, £69
Best Serum: Shiseido Ultimune Power Infusing Concentrate
Hardworking skincare doesn’t get better than this powerhouse super serum. Backed by a whopping 25 years of research, it’s formulated with eight botanical ingredients (including the dynamic protectant that is reishi mushrooms) that work to activate your skin’s own defence system. How? Patented technology specifically targets the skin’s Langerhans sentry cells – which boost the skin’s ability to defend itself from external aggressors: think pollution, blue light and UV rays. The result? Healthier skin with bolstered immunity.
“I’ve heard it from industry insiders and devoted fans for years, powerful, effective skincare doesn’t get much better than this Shiseido serum,” says Stylist beauty editor Morgan Fargo. “Easy to use (you don’t need much), the dewy serum sinks into the skin, increasing resilience and improving your barrier function. For less reactive, smoother, stronger skin that responds well against emotional and environmental stress, look no further.”
Shop Shiseido Ultimune Power Infusing Concentrate at Boots, £83
Best Body Cream: Bioderma Atoderm Ultra-Nourishing Moisturising Cream
When it comes to bodycare: we want it all. A hardworking formula that’s non-sticky and gets to work with no fuss. Luckily for us, Bioderma has delivered. Enriched with soothing agents, this balm calms irritation and helps support the delicate skin barrier, leaving your skin soft, hydrated and soothed.
“Not only does this cream deeply nourish (and for a decent amount of time, too) but it does so without leaving the skin feeling wet or like there’s excess oil left over. Unfragranced and suitable for even the most sensitive skin, it’s a failsafe for good reason,” says Morgan Fargo, Stylist’s beauty editor.
Shop Bioderma Atoderm Ultra-Nourishing Moisturising Cream at Boots, £14.50
Best Cleansing Balm: Elemis Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm
There’s no need to invest in a fancy facial because washing the day away becomes a spa-like experience every evening thanks to this luxe skin cleanser. The ultra-nourishing cleansing balm expertly melts away make-up, daily pollutants and impurities without stripping moisture from the skin. With a unique blend of nine essential oils, including lavender, chamomile and eucalyptus, it has the ability to transform your bathroom with its spa-like scent.
“I wasn’t a fan of cleansing balms until I met Elemis Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm,” says Billie Bhatia, Stylist’s fashion and beauty features director. “I had presumed with my oily skin using a balm would only exacerbate my problem, but this cleanser is categorically the best. It melts away make-up in seconds, leaves your skin feeling genuinely clean but not stripped, and smells delicious. A little goes a long way with this balm, so you only need minimum amount for maximum effect.”
Shop Elemis Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm at Lookfantastic, £46
Best Cleansing Gel: CeraVe Hydrating Cleanser
When it comes to diligent and cost-effective skincare, CeraVe ticks all the boxes. Pleasingly affordable and gentle on the skin, this non-foaming gel helps to cleanse your complexion, removing excess make-up and dirt with ease. Plus, it’s formulated with ceramides and hyaluronic acid that work to restore the skin’s natural barrier – leaving your complexion hydrated and smooth. CeraVe is a brand that proves time and time again that science-backed, impressive skincare doesn’t have to cost a lot.
“This is a product entirely deserving of its cult status. Don’t be fooled by the modest packaging, this fragrance-free gel cleanser somehow combines the power to melt away your make-up – yes, I include mascara in that statement – while somehow remaining kind to even the most sensitive of skin. A beauty wonder,” says Alix Walker, Stylist editor.
Best Retinol: Kiehl’s Retinol Skin-Renewing Daily Micro-Dose Serum
Ask any skin expert and they’ll all agree: retinol is an ingredient that really can make a visible difference to the skin. But finding a retinol that works and doesn’t cause major side-effects (like dryness, irritation or skin peeling) can be tricky, causing many consumers to steer clear. Luckily, Kiehl’s has got our back.
“This is an incredibly effective daily use cream, combining soothing ingredients like peptides and ceramides to help deliver the best results,” says Lisa Smosarski, Stylist’s editor-in-chief. It works by slow-releasing its actives into your skin over time – making for less irritation or dryness. The clever bottle makes this really stand out from the rest as one pump delivers the exact amount of product to use each day, avoiding that common confusion of how much you actually need to use.” It’s a really great introduction to retinol for those who want visible skin-smoothing results.
Shop Kiehl’s Retinol Skin-Renewing Daily Micro-Dose Serum at Space NK, £62
Best Vitamin C Product: Sunday Riley CEO Vitamin C Brightening Cream
Vitamin C is another ingredient that can make a big difference to your skin. But many formulas miss the mark as it’s notoriously difficult to formulate and package effectively. Thankfully, Sunday Riley has cracked it with this deeply hydrating and radiance-boosting cream. Infused with 5% vitamin C, it works to visibly brighten dull skin while preventing and repairing the first visible signs of premature skin ageing.
“I would happily slather my entire body with this three times a day if my pay cheque would allow me,” says Gemma Crisp, Stylist’s content director, email & commerce. “While many vitamin C products come in lightweight serum form, Sunday Riley knows that some of us hanker after a rich, hydrating cream that hugs your skin like the most luxurious duvet while imparting it with the gold standard of super-targeted vitamin C that gets to work preventing and repairing premature ageing.”
Shop Sunday Riley CEO Vitamin C Brightening Cream at Space NK, £60
Best Invisible SPF: Supergoop Unseen Sunscreen
We all know that SPF is a must in any beauty routine but as pure as our intentions are, it can be hard to find a sunscreen that truly delivers, meaning that many of us scrimp on SPF leaving our skin susceptible to damage every day. Thankfully, this sunscreen ticks all our boxes. Lightweight and with zero greasy residue, it protects and perfects skin in one.
“It works just as brilliantly as a primer under make-up as it does as an SPF,” says Meena Alexander, Stylist’s features editor. “I love how silky and matte my skin looked after application and the dinky bottle is so easy to carry around and reapply.”
Best Face Tool: FaceGym Hydrating Active Roller
If you’re a fan of professional skin treatments, you’ll love this at-home equivalent. Designed to deliver potent skincare actives deep down into your skin’s dermis, the clever microneedling roller is an advanced two-in-one tool like no other on the market.
“This tool combines crystallized hyaluronic acid, tri-active peptides and centella asiatica that is then pushed into the skin via this micro-needling roller. What that really means is, FaceGym’s at-home tool gives you skin results that make it look like you’ve just had a professional facial,” says Billie Bhatia, Stylist’s fashion and beauty features director.
“The roller is easy to use, which helps to stay consistent, and left my skin more glowy-looking, firmer, smoother and revitalised with just a couple of days of use. And because the results are so instantly visible, it encourages you to make this part of your daily routine.” It’s simple but effective – as all the best ideas usually are.
Best LED Mask: CurrentBody Skin LED Light Therapy Mask
LED technology has come a long way over the past few years with lots of at-home masks hitting the market. But with so many to choose from (and hefty price tags to boot) it can be difficult to know where to spend your money. CurrentBody’s LED mask really is worth the investment.
“With a built-in timer, this mask sits comfortably on the face, doesn’t leave red indentations and feels like a moment (or 10) of self-care,” says Morgan Fargo, Stylist’s beauty editor. “After using it, my skin looks brighter, more even and less sallow around my undereye. The mask emits two wavelengths – red and near-infrared – and helps address concerns such as acne, rosacea, pigmentation and scar reduction.” The benefits of a facialist’s treatment, from the comfort of your couch. Win-win.
Best Under-Eye Mask Patches: MZ Skin Hydra-Bright Gold Eye Mask
The under-eye area is its own beast when it comes to skincare. Thinner and more delicate than the skin on the rest of our face, it requires carefully selected ingredients to ensure the best results. Fortunately, MZ Skin delivers ample benefits.
“It only took 15 mins to sell me on MZ Skin’s Hydra-Bright Gold Eye Mask. The perfect shape to fit comfortably over my dark circles without dripping or slipping, they left my eyes feeling infinitely brighter, less puffy and more plumped – so much so that I barely felt like I needed eye cream,” says Holly Bullock, Stylist’s editorial assistant. “They may be pricey, but they work; if you’re going to invest in under-eye patches, make it these ones.”
Best All-In-One Eye Cream: Augustinus Bader The Eye Cream
Inspired by over 30 years of research, innovation and clinical study, Professor Augustinus Bader isn’t messing around when it comes to his namesake skincare line. Each of the formulas is powered by Bader’s patented Trigger Factor Complex – a technology comprised of over 40 ingredients that’s capable of addressing individualised skin concerns. Our winner? The Augustinus Bader Eye Cream: a seriously impressive eye cream like no other.
“This eye cream comes in a copper-coloured metal tube, which not only makes it easy to find in a cluttered wash bag but also keeps the cream cold. I’ve been carrying it around in my gym kit for weeks and there’s nothing better than applying a few cooling pumps onto my puffy eyes after a heavy workout. It’s a perfect consistency (not too thick, not too liquid), massages in easily and holds firm under face oil or moisturiser. It’s like putting on under armour before stepping back out into the world,” says Miranda Larbi, Stylist’s Strong Women editor.
Best Under-Eye Serum: Clarins Double Serum Eye
Harnessing the power of Clarins’ best-selling face serum, Double Serum Eye is here to address all visible concerns around the eye area. Fine lines are smoothed, areas of puffiness are reduced and thin, sagging skin is lifted. Packed with plant-based extracts, the ultra-hydrating eye serum works to strengthen the delicate skin around the eye, while firming and rejuvenating the whole eye area. Plus, with a patented anti-pollution complex, it targets all indoor and outdoor pollution and protects against blue light pollution generated by screens, which causes dehydration and dry skin, leading to ageing around the eyes. It’s small but seriously mighty.
“Clarins Double Serum Eye is now part of my forever skincare heroes. The water-based texture means that it sinks into the skin around your eye in a flash,” says Billie Bhatia, Stylist fashion and beauty features director. “The serum’s natural ingredients (spearheaded by chervil, recognised for its anti-inflammatory medical properties) visibly improved my eye area in less than a week. My skin was nourished, smoother, firmer and brighter.”
Best Body Scrub: Kate Somerville Exfolikate Resurfacing Body Scrub
Inspired by Kate Somerville’s number one facial, this clinical-grade body scrub is a reminder that the skin on our body deserves just as much TLC as the skin on our face.
“For me, this was the stand-out scrub because of the immediate difference it made to my dull, dry skin,” says Stylist Best Beauty Awards 2023 expert judge and make-up artist Lisa Potter Dixon. “The triple exfoliating ingredients are hard-working and long-lasting. The tubed packaging made application easy, and after using it for the past four weeks, three times a week, I still have a good third left.
“I have suffered with dry legs for what seems like forever but they are now a distant memory thanks to this baby. On top of the softness, the glow is real! So much so that my husband of 18 years asked what I’d been using on my skin. I refused to tell him as I can’t have him stealing this one. I need it and my body deserves it.”
Shop Kate Somerville Exfolikate Resurfacing Body Scrub at Space NK, £48
Best Face Mask: Cultured Biomecare Biome One Mask
We love a relaxing face mask as much as the next person but to be awarded a Stylist beauty award, a truly brilliant face mask has to offer so much more than a moment’s bliss. Luckily for us, this hardworking formula offers visible, long-lasting results. The gently exfoliating jelly mask combines succinic, lactic and malic acid to lift away dead skin cells, reboot healthy skin function and reduce the appearance of oiliness.
“I was a bit unsure about this mask before I tried it because of the pre- and postbiotics mixed with the brightening acids, but it’s the best brightening mask I’ve tried in a long time,” says freelance beauty journalist Keeks Reid. “It was easy to apply, felt gentle on my easily irritated skin and made me look more glowy instantly.” It’s a skin reboot, perfect for brightening and rebalancing. A round of applause, please.
Best Exfoliating Toner: Medik8 Press And Glow Tonic
One of the most oversaturated areas in the skincare space has to be the explosion of exfoliating acids. Promising glowier, more radiant-looking skin, exfoliating toners are hugely popular, but finding one that really works (without compromising your skin barrier) can be tricky. But we’re pleased to say that Medik8 have nailed it with their Press And Glow Tonic.
Best Lip Balm: Weleda Skin Food Lip Butter
When it comes to choosing the best lip balm, things can get divisive. We all have our favourites but narrowing it down to one is notoriously hard. However, out of all the brilliant balms tested, one shone brighter than the rest.
“Who knew a lip balm could feel so lovely once applied?” says Morgan Cormack, Stylist’s entertainment writer. “I’m very particular when it comes to lip balms but this one had everything I was looking for and more. It’s moisturising, smells lovely, doesn’t just rest on the lips and doesn’t create a weird film or residue that makes for awkward wearing throughout the day.
“You only need a dot of this on to work in and leave your lips feeling moisturised and buttery, just as the name suggests.” If you’re looking for a failsafe lip balm, nothing else beats Weleda.
Best Eye And Lip Make-up Remover: Clinique Take The Day Off Cleansing Balm
To get the most out of your skincare, you need to be sure that every last scrap of make-up is removed before you start the rest of your routine. But finding a remover that effortlessly washes away make-up without disrupting your skin barrier can be hard – with many formulas requiring scrubbing and rubbing to really get to work. Thankfully, Clinique has cracked it, thanks to their lightweight yet effective, easy-to-use make-up balm. It gently melts away make-up, dirt, pollution and SPF, without disrupting your skin beneath. The result? Soft, clean and supple skin – with zero residue.
“I enjoyed how lightweight Clinique cleansing balm was, it didn’t feel as cumbersome on my skin as some cleansers can. Instead, it easily and gently removed make-up and skincare residue in swipes across the face and melted off quickly leaving nothing behind. Super impressive,” says Billie Bhatia, Stylist fashion and beauty features director.
Best Body Wash: Aveeno Daily Moisturising Body Wash
It’s a product often overlooked but if you find a body wash that really works, you’ll never look back. Aveeno’s Daily Moisturising Body Wash is the resounding winner for us. Harnessing the power of colloidal oatmeal, this ultra-gentle daily moisturising wash leaves skin with a clean, fresh feeling without drying it. It also helps to maintain the skin’s natural microbiome balance, perfect for sensitive skin types or those left with dry, itchy skin post-showering. It’s no frills, no fuss and absolutely faultless.
“There’s a fine balance between a body wash that strips the skin of dirt but also all of its necessary oils and one that feels like bathing in double cream. This one leaves skin feeling fresh and free from the stickiness of the day but also moisturised and supple. I have sensitive skin that regularly flares up with stress – this is my first line of defence to keep my skin calm, hydrated and less reactive,” says Stylist beauty editor Morgan Fargo. Ahead of the coming cold months, double down on hydrated skin with a body wash that locks in moisture and fortifies the skin’s natural barrier.
