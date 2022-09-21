Cast your vote in the Stylist Best Beauty Awards 2023
A celebration of the skincare, make-up and haircare heroes you can’t be without.
This November, Stylist is delighted to announce the return of our beauty awards. The Stylist Best Beauty Awards 2023 will cover the spectrum of skincare, haircare, make-up, fragrance and more – a dedicated celebration of the products that reach cult status online, in our routines and in our washbags.
Part of the Stylist Best Beauty Awards 2023 will be judged by our expert panel of industry insiders, beauty gurus and leading experts. The other part will be judged by you.
Ten categories, ranging from perfume to classic make-up and skincare buys, will be decided entirely by our readers. Voting is open now and will close on Monday 3 October at 11.59 pm. To have your say, head here or click the button below.
Lisa Smosarski, Stylist’s editor in chief, says: “We are absolutely delighted to bring back the Stylist Best Beauty Awards for 2023, with 10 new special awards voted for by you. We have been passionate advocates of the beauty industry since we launched 13 years ago, and we know you share that passion for thoughtful beauty journalism with us – which is why it’s so important to give you a voice in these awards alongside our panel of expert judges. It will be an honour to come together later this year to celebrate the best of the best.”
Plus, when you vote, you’ll be automatically entered to win one of three beauty goodie bags worth over £800.
The winning products will be announced on Friday 11 November 2022, so make sure to check back here then. For now, cast your vote for the beauty, hair, skincare, make-up and fragrance buys you can’t be without. Time’s ticking!