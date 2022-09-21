This November, Stylist is delighted to announce the return of our beauty awards. The Stylist Best Beauty Awards 2023 will cover the spectrum of skincare, haircare, make-up, fragrance and more – a dedicated celebration of the products that reach cult status online, in our routines and in our washbags.

Part of the Stylist Best Beauty Awards 2023 will be judged by our expert panel of industry insiders, beauty gurus and leading experts. The other part will be judged by you.

Ten categories, ranging from perfume to classic make-up and skincare buys, will be decided entirely by our readers. Voting is open now and will close on Monday 3 October at 11.59 pm. To have your say, head here or click the button below.