From iconic fragrances to skincare devices and cult make-up bundles, this is what Stylist writers, editors and directors are hoping for this year.
As a concept, Christmas wishlists are a wonderful experiment in parsing through all the noise to whittle down what you really want. Because, despite the myriad stocking fillers and luxury beauty gifts on offer, there’s only so much you’re likely to receive from old S. Claus.
So, to inspire your festive thinking, here are the 11 beauty products Stylist staffers have popped at the top of their list this year. There’s fragrance, facial tools, more fragrance, skincare, bath oils and, er, more fragrance. Seems we love to smell nice – not a bad thing. Read on for our top picks.
Shannon Peter, Beauty Director
“I want Maison Francis Kurkdijan Baccarat Rouge! Yes, it’s the new Santal 33 in that EVERYONE seems to be wearing it, but it’s for good reason: it smells delicious.”
Shop Maison Francis Kurkdijan Baccarat Rouge at Selfridges, £215
Morgan Fargo, Senior Beauty Writer
“After a few years of swearing by manual massage – either using my fingertips or a facial tool such as a gua sha or jade roller – I feel ready to level up to the big leagues. Namely, by starting to incorporate micro-current devices into my routine.
“The award-winning NuFace Trinity Facial Toning Device is a repeat favourite for doctors, derms and celebs alike. It tones facial muscles and helps with lymphatic drainage – essential for those early morning starts.”
Shop NuFace Trinity Facial Toning Device at Lookfantastic, £246.75
Miranda Larbi, Digital Editor: Strong Women
“My skin is parched most of the time, so drenching my face in water-based gels like this Murad moisturiser feels super luxurious. My skin feels hydrated all day, which is quite a feat nine or 10 hours after application. Spenny but worth it.”
Leah Sinclair, Senior Digital Writer
“As someone who deals with occasional acne and post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation, this Dermatica Azelaic Acid cream is at the top of my wishlist this winter.”
Naomi May, Digital Fashion Writer
“I’m a fragrance junkie with a blood type of Eau de Parfum, so it will come as little surprise that a couple of big ole’ bottles of scented loveliness are occupying the primetime spots at the top of my Christmas list this year.
“I not only need top-ups of my go-to favourites Le Labo’s Ylang 49 and Lys 41, but I also feel it necessary to try Maya Njie’s latest fragrance phenomenon, Voyeur Verde, which is billed as an ‘ode to Mediterranean scent scapes’. Sign me up.”
Helen Bownass, Entertainment Director
“2022 is the year I’m finally going to take my brows seriously. And when I say take them seriously, I mean start doing more than “nothing” – which is my current go-to. So, I’m after some Glossier Boy Brow. ”
Morgan Cormack, Digital Entertainment Writer
“A friend of mine regularly wears this perfume and, honestly, I’m obsessed. It’s the perfect lighter, more floral Oud but still has the depth that demands attention when you float into a room.”
Shop Jeroboam Oriento Extrait de Parfum 30ml at Lookfantastic, £90
Chloe Gray, Digital Fitness Writer
“Nothing sticks my naturally bushy brows in place like Refy’s Brow Sculpt. It’s literally like superglue for the face. I will be very happy if Santa could please drop me some more.”
Ellie Edwards, Freelance Social Media Assistant
“I’m 100% a bath person, but it’s not a luxury I can afford every morning, so I’m always on the lookout for a product to make my 7am shower extra special.
“This gentle body wash is delicately fragranced with rose – the scent isn’t overwhelming but lingers in a lovely way. It’s super soothing on the skin, too.”
Lauren Geall, Digital Writer
“I’m a big fan of low-maintenance make-up, so Glossier’s Core Lip Collection is the kind of thing I love. Containing a lip balm, lip gloss and sheer matte lipstick, the collection is sold as a ‘finish for every mood’, so I can mix and match depending on how I’m feeling.
“Plus, as a die-hard Glossier fan, I’m excited to get my hands on more of their pretty packaging.”
Alex Sims, Acting Commissioning Editor Digital
“I can still remember the first time I smelled Commodity’s perfume Book when an old colleague walked in the office followed by a warm cloud of the most beautifully complex woody scent. I knew I had to have it for myself and I’ve been wearing this perfume ever since.
“With notes of cedarwood, bergamot, amber and musk, it’s a deep, smoky unisex fragrance that feels like wrapping yourself in a cosy blanket every time you wear it. I’m on the last drops of my current bottle, so it’s going straight to the top of my Christmas list.”
Main image: Stylist