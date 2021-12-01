As a concept, Christmas wishlists are a wonderful experiment in parsing through all the noise to whittle down what you really want. Because, despite the myriad stocking fillers and luxury beauty gifts on offer, there’s only so much you’re likely to receive from old S. Claus.

So, to inspire your festive thinking, here are the 11 beauty products Stylist staffers have popped at the top of their list this year. There’s fragrance, facial tools, more fragrance, skincare, bath oils and, er, more fragrance. Seems we love to smell nice – not a bad thing. Read on for our top picks.