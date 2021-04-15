The Stylist Beauty Issue is here
From our renewed focus on self-care to the way we learn about hype products and genius hacks, we’ve seen our beauty and skincare routines transform over the past year. In this week’s special beauty issue, which is available to download now on the Stylist app, we investigate the impact lockdown has had on the way we think about beauty.
Our resident beauty editor, Lucy Partington, looks at how viral TikTok trends have sent beauty brands into overdrive and shares her list of favourite TikTok creators and most-hyped products.
Plus, Shannon Peter, Stylist’s beauty director, selects the new powder skincare products paving the way for a more sustainable world of beauty.
● The life-changing magic of hair straighteners as GHD celebrates its 20th anniversary
● Lisa Eldridge answers our existential questions
● Beauty news from around the world, from Singapore skin food to Australia’s beauty bot
● 30 of the ultimate scented candles
