Featuring a glossing hair oil and gentle, eczema-soothing body cream.
After working from home for the majority of two years, heading back into the office brought with it some backpack-based trepidation: what do I need to pack in my bag? How many lip balms and hand creams are overkill? Is my KeepCup necessary or will I stick to my budgetary goals and office kitchen tea bags? Is a satellite make-up bag necessary for any last-minute events or evening touch-ups?
Now, a few months into the swing of things, I’m back to my lightning-quick bag packing skills – packing only what’s necessary and won’t weigh me down walking between meetings or offices. The result? A streamlined pack that contains only what’s necessary to keep me afloat throughout the day. Similarly, my fellow Stylist colleagues have done the same and allowed me to pick their brains (and the insides of their bags) to find the one beauty product they swear by for office days.
Morgan Fargo, Senior Beauty Writer
Thanks to my curly and often unruly hair, I like to have a hair oil on hand to slick back a quick up-do or smooth down flyaways. This glossing hair oil has a permanent spot in my bag – no matter what bag I’m carrying. It gives a healthy, dewy gloss to my curls without creating lank or stringy strands coated in grease, and it smells divine – almost like a delicious candy. Plus, it’s packed with moisturising, protecting ingredients that make it my go-to for happy, healthy, curly hair on the move.
Shop Bread Beauty Supply Hair Oil Everyday Gloss at Cult Beauty, £22
Naomi May, Digital Fashion Writer
This repair cream courtesy of Avene is the only thing my parched skin drinks up like it’s a pint glass of water. For days when my eczema is behaving extra badly, I slather the unfragranced, calming cream onto the most sensitive areas of my body and it promises to keep them soft and supple. For the sensitive skin sorority, this is a daily must-have.
Shop Avène Cicalfate+ Restorative Protective Cream at Boots, £13.50
Miranda Larbi, Strong Women Editor
It has to be my blue eyeliner. I’ve had it for about a month and it’s the best gym bag accessory because I can slick it on post-cycling in the work bathroom and it instantly looks like I’ve made an effort. Plus it’s waterproof so I can run home and still have this fly eyeliner in place.
Shop Nyx Epic Wear Waterproof Matte Liquid Eyeliner at Lookfantastic, £9
Kiran Meeda, Digital Lifestyle and Commerce Writer
When I’ve decided it’s time for a quick break, my mind goes straight to one task – moisturising my hands. Because, after all, hydrated hands are cute. As for the go-to product I’m unabashedly slathering on? Hello Sunday’s The One For Your Hands is my current obsession. Though boasting a decent SPF30, what I love about this quick-drying, nourishing oil-infused formula is the fresh lime, geranium and mint scent.
Kat Brown, Digital News Editor
I’m inevitably running out the door forgetting things early in the morning and this doesn’t leave a single mark once rubbed in, so I can slap it on without worrying about what I look like and reapply throughout the day.
Shop Avène Very High Protection Fluid SPF50+ Sun Cream for Sensitive Skin at Boots, £17.50
Gemma Crisp, Content Director, Email & Commerce
Along with my laptop, charger, KeepCup and AirPods, Clinique’s Moisture Surge Face Spray is a must-have for my tote bag on office days – after working in a non-temperature-controlled environment (a fancy word for saying ‘my house’) for so long, this aloe-infused, oil-free spritz is the perfect 3pm refresher for when my skin is suffering from the moisture-sucking office air-conditioning/heating.
Shop Clinique Moisture Surge™ Face Spray Thirsty Skin Relief, £26
Annie Simpson, E-Mail Content Editor
I’ve been on the hunt for a new perfume for such a long time, but I recently stopped by Haeckels and picked up the Reculver Miniature Eau De Parfum and I’m now obsessed – the scent is the perfect blend of delicate yet warm and is in no way overpowering. I always keep it in my handbag to freshen up throughout the day or to spritz on if I have post-work plans.
Main image: Stylist