After working from home for the majority of two years, heading back into the office brought with it some backpack-based trepidation: what do I need to pack in my bag? How many lip balms and hand creams are overkill? Is my KeepCup necessary or will I stick to my budgetary goals and office kitchen tea bags? Is a satellite make-up bag necessary for any last-minute events or evening touch-ups?

Now, a few months into the swing of things, I’m back to my lightning-quick bag packing skills – packing only what’s necessary and won’t weigh me down walking between meetings or offices. The result? A streamlined pack that contains only what’s necessary to keep me afloat throughout the day. Similarly, my fellow Stylist colleagues have done the same and allowed me to pick their brains (and the insides of their bags) to find the one beauty product they swear by for office days.