This week, Stylist’s resident bride Natasha Tomalin, who gets married in October, explores the prospect of doing her own wedding make-up

I had a stress last week about my wedding make-up. I haven’t booked a make-up artist yet, and have been toying with the idea of simply doing it myself. Not only would this save money (an all-important factor in wedding planning), but I want to be sure that on the big day I look like me.

The only problem is, I can't even begin to think how I'd attempt my make-up on my wedding morning without having a major breakdown.