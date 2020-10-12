6 products for a subtly spooky make-up look this Halloween
- Posted by
- Stylist Beauty Team
- Published
Halloween is just around the corner and while it’ll look a little bit different this year, you can still get into the spirit and experiment with a new beauty look.
Halloween is coming up and while there may not be any fancy dress parties this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, you can still get into the Halloween spirit and at least attempt to look the part – even if you’re staying on your sofa. That’s exactly where these subtle Halloween-inspired beauty looks come in.
Rather than going all-out with a full head-to-toe outfit, there are lots of quick and easy beauty swaps that will give off the impression you’ve made an effort. They don’t require much time or money and, crucially, they aren’t a nightmare to remove at the end of the night, either.
From mega lashes to star-shaped stamps, below you’ll find six Halloween beauty ideas that are super easy to achieve.
The best easy Halloween make-up ideas
The Gypsy Shrine Biodegradable Glitter
From applying it to your lids, around your eyes or even underneath for glitter tears, you create a few looks with this chunky biodegradable glitter. Apply glitter glue first and then use your finger to pat it on. Just make sure you have an oil-based eye make-up remover on hand to get rid of it at the end of the day (or night).
The Gypsy Shrine Biodegradable Glitter, from £3.25
Barry M Hi Vis Water Activated Colour High in Voltage
Want something that stands out even in the dark? This neon face and body paint activates its vivid colour on contact with water. Simply wet a make-up brush with water, swirl it in the pot until the formula transforms into a creamy consistency and apply it to your face or body.
Barry M Hi Vis Water Activated Colour High in Voltage, £4.99
Rimmel Ink Me Star Stamp Tattoo
There are two ways to use this: either go all out and stamp it all around your eyes for a celestial look, or opt for something a little more understated and place a single star below one or both eyes. If you want to get really creative, the stamps come in moon, diamond or heart shapes, too. It couldn’t be easier.
Illamasqua False Eye Lashes in Visage
Inspired by RuPaul’s Drag Race judge Michelle Visage, these lashes are made up of a mix of brown and black synthetic hairs. Despite their dramatic appearance, these cruelty-free lashes are still incredibly lightweight and fluttery, meaning they’re comfortable to wear while still adding some serious definition.
Urban Decay Holographic Disco Stick
With a slightly green, iridescent finish, you can mix this with your foundation or apply straight to your cheekbones, cupid’s bow and the bridge of your nose for an illuminating and ever-so slightly witchy glow.
Revolution Halloween Skull Highlighter in Ghosted
If you want to go for something slightly less out there, this liquid highlighter can be dripped along your cheekbones, forehead or the bridge of your nose. It contains reflective particles that shine every time you move. Plus, the skull bottle makes it all the more fun to use.
Revolution Halloween Skull Highlighter in Blood of My Enemies, £5
Images: courtesy of brands