6 products for a subtly spooky make-up look this Halloween

Posted by
Stylist Beauty Team
Published
Spooky Halloween Makeup

Halloween is just around the corner and while it’ll look a little bit different this year, you can still get into the spirit and experiment with a new beauty look.

Halloween is coming up and while there may not be any fancy dress parties this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, you can still get into the Halloween spirit and at least attempt to look the part – even if you’re staying on your sofa. That’s exactly where these subtle Halloween-inspired beauty looks come in. 

Rather than going all-out with a full head-to-toe outfit, there are lots of quick and easy beauty swaps that will give off the impression you’ve made an effort. They don’t require much time or money and, crucially, they aren’t a nightmare to remove at the end of the night, either.

From mega lashes to star-shaped stamps, below you’ll find six Halloween beauty ideas that are super easy to achieve.

Images: courtesy of brands

Author

Stylist Beauty Team

