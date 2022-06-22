Here’s why succinic acid is the acne ingredient you should be looking out for

Succinic acid is a compound that’s found naturally in sugar cane and can be replicated synthetically – making it more readily available and sustainable. It has powerful antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties, meaning it’s great for controlling the level of bacteria on the surface of your skin (that can lead to spots) while simultaneously reducing inflammation when spots are present.

“Succinic acid is great for those who are prone to breakouts due to oily skin because it helps to reduce the excess oil on our skin and decrease the size of our pores,” explains skincare expert and junior doctor Kemi Fabusiwa.

While the name suggests succinic acid might be an exfoliator (like glycolic, lactic and salicylic acid), succinic acid is better thought of alongside hyaluronic acid as it’s extremely hydrating – perfect for treating spots without drying out the surrounding skin.

“Succinic acid is an effective ingredient for those with more sensitive skin types as it’s kind-to-skin, yet still effective.”