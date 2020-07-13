On 4 July, the UK rejoiced as hair salons finally reopened their doors. And while they’ve been open for a week, you may find yourself in a place of wonderment.

Do you go for one almighty trim? Ask for something fairly subtle? Or, now that your hair is finally back in the hands of the experts, do you opt for a completely drastic change?

To give you some ideas, Stylist spoke with some of the industry’s leading hair stylists and salon owners to bring you the six looks that are predicted to be incredibly popular post-lockdown.