Post-lockdown hair trends: we speak to the experts about the looks you'll want
- Kiran Meeda
Hair salons are back open for business, but when you’ve waited this long for your next appointment, how do you decide which style or cut you’ll get? We ask the experts to share their most requested hair trends right now.
On 4 July, the UK rejoiced as hair salons finally reopened their doors. And while they’ve been open for a week, you may find yourself in a place of wonderment.
Do you go for one almighty trim? Ask for something fairly subtle? Or, now that your hair is finally back in the hands of the experts, do you opt for a completely drastic change?
To give you some ideas, Stylist spoke with some of the industry’s leading hair stylists and salon owners to bring you the six looks that are predicted to be incredibly popular post-lockdown.
Enhancing natural texture
The soft french fringe
Normal People was at the top of most of our lockdown TV binge lists, and aside from the mass hysteria caused by Connell’s chain , Marianne’s fringe has amassed a similar cult following, which will be reflected in salon requests in the weeks to come. “People will want a choppy fringe, with shorter disconnected layers that highlight the cheekbones” says King.
Contrasting tone on tone
The trend for dual clashing tones started to take off pre-lockdown, courtesy of singer, Dua Lipa and her contrasting blonde fringe, pictured above. Without the guidance of a pro, it seemed virtually impossible to recreate at home, especially considering how tricky bleach is to get right.
But if you’re looking for a bold change at your next appointment, the tone-on-tone trend is one to bear in mind. “It really emphasises the contrast between the highlight and bronze and it’s uplifting,” says Redken ambassador, Harriet Muldoon.
Brighter braids
The glossy balayage
Natural free styles
