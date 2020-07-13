Beauty

Post-lockdown hair trends: we speak to the experts about the looks you'll want

Kiran Meeda
Hair salons are back open for business, but when you’ve waited this long for your next appointment, how do you decide which style or cut you’ll get? We ask the experts to share their most requested hair trends right now.

On 4 July, the UK rejoiced as hair salons finally reopened their doors. And while they’ve been open for a week, you may find yourself in a place of wonderment. 

Do you go for one almighty trim? Ask for something fairly subtle? Or, now that your hair is finally back in the hands of the experts, do you opt for a completely drastic change?

To give you some ideas, Stylist spoke with some of the industry’s leading hair stylists and salon owners to bring you the six looks that are predicted to be incredibly popular post-lockdown. 

  • Enhancing natural texture

    After four months away from the styling tools, renowned hair stylist Larry King, predicts that many of us will be wanting to maintain the natural texture we’ve been embracing during lockdown. Hair stylist Charlotte Mensah echoes this: “Irrespective of client’s texture, I think they will favour any look that emphasis their natural texture.” Now we’re used to our wash-and-go routines, we’ll be looking for ways to get the most out of our natural hair. 

    For some that will mean adding layers to create volume and movement, or for others, it’ll simply mean a subtle trim to refresh an outgrown head of hair. 

  • The soft french fringe

    Normal People was at the top of most of our lockdown TV binge lists, and aside from the mass hysteria caused by Connell’s chain , Marianne’s fringe has amassed a similar cult following, which will be reflected in salon requests in the weeks to come. “People will want a choppy fringe, with shorter disconnected layers that highlight the cheekbones” says King.

  • Contrasting tone on tone

    Dua Lips 2020 Grammys blue eyeshadow

    The trend for dual clashing tones started to take off pre-lockdown, courtesy of singer, Dua Lipa and her contrasting blonde fringe, pictured above. Without the guidance of a pro, it seemed virtually impossible to recreate at home, especially considering how tricky bleach is to get right. 

    But if you’re looking for a bold change at your next appointment, the tone-on-tone trend is one to bear in mind. “It really emphasises the contrast between the highlight and bronze and it’s uplifting,” says Redken ambassador, Harriet Muldoon.

  • Brighter braids

    Braids will still reign, but this time with a major twist. “Braids will continue to be a big trend and I think we’re going to be seeing them really, really long with colour,” says hairstylist Lorraine Dublin. Whether it’s head of yellow or a mixture of blue and pink, bold, bright colours are making a statement this summer.

  • The glossy balayage

    While balayage remains a popular look, this summer, it’s getting a slight update. “People will want something blended and softer. Putting a gloss over the top of a balayage gives pigment and brings out the tone,” says King. Simply ask your trusted stylist to add a gloss on top of your balayage.

  • Natural free styles

    Mensah is anticipating cornrow sets, bantu knots, plaits and twists being particularly popular, too. “I can see a lot of requests for natual free styles which allow hair to be. worn loose and free for a week or two without having to shampoo, condition or apply products daily,” she says.

Images: Getty images and BBC images.