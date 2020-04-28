Right now, we’re taking our small joys where we can get them, and thankfully, our beauty routines are full of happiness-inducing moments. We’ve sought solace in the spritz of a perfume and felt a boost of energy from rubbing our thighs in grainy body scrubs, but right now, we’re finding a little mood boost in the simple act of painting our nails.

It makes sense: if you’re working from home and spending the large majority of your day looking down at your keyboard, fingertips coated in a flash of bright colour can very quickly put a smile on your face. And even if you’re not working from home, just think how much more cheerful that jubilant selfie of you and your oven-fresh banana bread will be with fun nails holding it up.