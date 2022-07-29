“These are the 3 products I swear by when my summer skin is playing up”

Oh, the joys of summer. The days are longer, after-work beers are a weekly occurrence and holidays are go again! But this summer, my skin has been going AWOL, and after talking to friends and colleagues, I don’t think I’m alone.

From the scorching summer heat we’ve been having (hello sweat and clogged pores) to constantly reapplying SPF throughout the day, summer really can screw with your skin. For me, it’s caused everything from under-the-skin pimples to full-blown painful cystic acne on my cheeks and jaw.

Acne is super personal and (especially if you suffer from blemish-prone skin on the regular) it can be hard to find a ‘fix’ in one simple skincare switch. But, if you’re like me and are breaking out more than usual, I have three product recommendations you might want to try.