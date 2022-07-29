“These are the 3 products I swear by when my summer skin is playing up”
- Posted by
- Chloe Burcham
- Published
All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
If the summer weather is screwing with your skin, join the club. Here are three budget-friendly skincare swaps to try that I swear by…
Oh, the joys of summer. The days are longer, after-work beers are a weekly occurrence and holidays are go again! But this summer, my skin has been going AWOL, and after talking to friends and colleagues, I don’t think I’m alone.
From the scorching summer heat we’ve been having (hello sweat and clogged pores) to constantly reapplying SPF throughout the day, summer really can screw with your skin. For me, it’s caused everything from under-the-skin pimples to full-blown painful cystic acne on my cheeks and jaw.
Acne is super personal and (especially if you suffer from blemish-prone skin on the regular) it can be hard to find a ‘fix’ in one simple skincare switch. But, if you’re like me and are breaking out more than usual, I have three product recommendations you might want to try.
Each one is formulated specifically for a deep-down pore cleanse and is also under a tenner, so you won’t have to spend a fortune. Plus, switching out my usual skincare for these three products on rotation has really helped my skin this summer – so fingers crossed, I think I’ve found a solution for my summer skin problems. Hopefully they can help you, too.
3 of the best fuss-free cleansers for acne-prone skin
1. Carbon Theory Salicylic Acid Exfoliating Gel Cleanser
I’ll let you in on a secret – it’s actually Carbon Theory’s Exfoliating Cleansing Bar that I’ve been using on rotation, but this brand-new formula has just launched with all the same goodness but in a squeezy tube, making it a lot more travel friendly. It contains 0.5% salicylic acid, which helps to clean deep into the pore, smoothing dry and bumpy skin. Then citric acid helps to increase cell turnover for brighter, smoother skin – without any dryness or irritation.
Shop Carbon Theory Salicylic Acid Exfoliating Gel Cleanser, £9
2. CeraVe Blemish Control Face Cleanser
CeraVe is a brilliant go-to for hardworking skincare that doesn’t break the bank. Its latest launch is formulated specifically for blemishes and contains its iconic ceramide blend to help nourish and protect the skin barrier. It’s alcohol-free, pH balanced and has a gel-to-foam formula that helps to remove dirt and oil while preventing new breakouts.
Shop CeraVe Blemish Control Face Cleanser with 2% Salicylic Acid & Niacinamide for Blemish-Prone Skin at Boots, £8
3. Purifide by Acnecide pH Control Face Wash
Another fuss-free face wash that does the job? Purifide. This pH control face wash is great for if you’ve got sensitive or dry skin that’s breaking out. It helps to keep pores clear and control excess oiliness, while still maintaining hydration and balancing the skin pH and good bacteria. Sure, it doesn’t look pretty, but it does what it says on the tin and that’s a win from me.
Shop Purifide by Acnecide pH Control Face Wash at Lookfantastic, £8
Main image: Getty