Whether you’ve always been a tinted moisturiser fan or you’re finding that your full-coverage foundation has recently fallen out of favour, you might have noticed there’s a new complexion kid on the block: the serum skin tint.

Whether it’s billed as ‘serum-infused’, ‘skin tint’ or ‘coverage drops’, there are many guises these new formulas fall under but one thing remains the same: they’re all brilliant for giving you a barely-there, natural-looking skin finish together with the added bonus of skincare benefits.

So, if you’re wondering what a serum skin tint is and whether you need to invest in one, you’ve come to the right place. Keep scrolling for your need-to-know on this new range of sheer foundations, plus our pick of the very best formulas.