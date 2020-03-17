The best skincare products packed with super-strength ingredients

“The average skincare consumer is more switched on than ever before,” says consultant dermatologist Dr Anjali Mahto. “They have a real desire to spend money on products which deliver obvious results. One way for brands to satisfy that is to ensure there are high concentrations of ingredients.” Having a greater intensity of active ingredients than most skincare products – for example 35% vitamin C, rather than the usual 15% – these serums, peels and moisturisers are able to get to work pronto, creating a noticeable improvement to skin.

But don’t get carried away just yet. Although some amped-up ingredients have supercharged antioxidant benefits or give your skin extra protection from pollution and free radical damage, others could prove too much. “High concentrations of actives can cause irritation and allergy, particularly in sensitive skin types, so caution should be exercised,” explains Dr Mahto. After using intense active ingredients the skin can also be much more vulnerable to sensitivity caused by exposure to UV and will need an application of at least SPF30 to protect it against irritation.