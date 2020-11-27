We don’t need to tell you that we’re experiencing a climate crisis. Of course, there are many ways in which we can try to do our part and live a more sustainable lifestyle. Some of the changes we can make lie within our beauty routine.

The beauty industry is a major contributor to plastic pollution but over recent years, many brands have been making a conscious effort to be as environmentally friendly as possible.

From offsetting their carbon use and only using fully compostable packaging to eliminating plastic completely and ensuring all of their ingredients are responsibly sourced, here we round up the brands that are leading the way in sustainable beauty.