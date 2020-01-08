Taraji P. Henson is releasing her own haircare line, and it’s for all hair types

For Henson, scalp care is one of the most important aspects of the entire line after she realised many women, including herself, weren’t looking after their scalps, particularly underneath weaves or wigs.

“The first time I went to get the weave taken out, it smelled like mildew. I was so embarrassed. I was washing my hair, but wasn’t drying the weft,” she tells Allure.

“My dilemma was how do I get to my scalp? How do I clean it? I didn’t ever want that mildew smell again.”