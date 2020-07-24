How to recreate Taylor Swift’s Folklore braided buns, according to a hair expert
Hanna Ibraheem
When Taylor Swift released her eighth studio album, Folklore, fans were just as eager to copy her hairstyle as they were for new music. Here’s a step-by-step guide.
Taylor Swift has surprised fans with the release of Folklore, her eighth studio album that she wrote during lockdown.
While everyone can’t get enough of the songs – digital writer Hollie Richardson is a particular fan of The 1, Exile and Peace (she couldn’t pick just one) – Swift’s hair has also been a talking point over the last 24 hours.
When Swift announced the new album, she posted a series of pictures on her Instagram account, in which her hair is styled into two braided buns.
Excitement for new music aside, her fans also wanted to copy the singer’s hairstyle immediately.
So, we turned to Adam Reed, UK editorial ambassador for L’Oréal Professionnel, to talk us through the process step-by-step.
How to recreate Taylor Swift’s Folklore braided buns hairstyle
“You want to firstly start by creating a nice, soft texture to the hair. I would use salt spray on dry hair and work that through to give it a little bit of worn in texture with a hint of grip.”
“Then, split the hair very softly into two rough sections, making sure there are no strong lines. Aim for a loose centre-parting from the front of the hair line and carry it through to the nape.
“Next up, braid the hair loosely creating two three-strand braids and secure the ends with an elastic hair tie. Then simply twist the braids round and knot them. Use a pin, pushing it behind the bun, for extra hold.
“The key is to keep it soft, textured and worn in – you don’t want anything too neat and tidy with this look. Use a texturising product all over for a soft, romantic finish.”
Beth Garrabrant