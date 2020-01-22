Ted Baker is launching a makeup line... and it’s not what you’d expect
- Kiran Meeda
Kiran Meeda
The fashion led brand is branching out into beauty and the collection includes lipsticks, eyeshadows, eyebrows, highlighter and bronzer.
When you think of Ted Baker, your first thought doesn’t usually head straight to the world of beauty. Like many brands, Ted Baker has been well-known up to now for its fashion, but this is about to change.
With Ted, the brand’s first beauty line is coming to us on 31st January and we’re giving you the rundown and some of the highlights of what to expect.
Eyes, lips and cheeks are the focus for the 59 products in the cosmetics collection and they’re nothing short of chic. There is literally everything a make-up addict could possibly want.
With Ted Sicilyy Lipsticks, £22
Encased in black and gold packaging, the lipsticks range in shades from a bright pop of pink to brown nude and deep purple berry. Always one to care about the details, the Ted Baker lipsticks are almost too pretty to use, with the lipsticks embossed with the pattern on its case.
With Ted Lsvegas Lip Gloss in Nude Silk, £22
There’s also an accompanying lipgloss entitled ‘Shine With Ted’. This is the perfect peach nude to use as a top coat or just on its own.
With Ted Montego Eyeshadow Duo in Charming, £22
Chubby, dual ended eyeshadow sticks never go out of fashion. They’re practical and come with options for the indecisive in all of us. With Ted’s shadow stick combines metallic and mattes in a similar colour eyeshadow palette to create the look of your choice.
With Ted St Barths Eyeshadow Quad, £32
The eyeshadow goodness doesn’t stop there. We’re also going to see St Barths eyeshadow quads in four different shades. The after hours quad is the more daring selection, with black, dark brown and a shimmery nude, whilst the gold features more evening colours in shimmery gold, silver, red and green.
Mmm Nude is of course the aptly named nude shade range featuring deep auburn to a more gold neutral, whilst Love Ted contains the everyday shades of neutral browns and pinks. To round up the eyeshadow looks, eyeshadow palettes including a mixture of matte and metallic textures are on their way with gold, yes gold coloured handles just for that added level of glitz.
With Ted Fijii Mascara in Black Noir, £19
The With Ted mascara in jet black is the medium-sized wand that allows for easy, even application. With the recent Fenty Beauty Flat-to-Fat mascara changing the game, there’s a lot to look forward to in this space.
With Ted Newyrk Liquid Eyeliner, £19
This finely pointed liquid eyeliner pen is the travel-friendly addition to your makeup needs.
With Ted Athenns Highlighter, £32
A modern-day makeup collection would rarely be complete without a highlighter, and With Ted’s Athenns Highlighter is the gold pigmented formula that might just suit your skin tone, especially if you have a darker skin tone.
With Ted Miamii Trio Bronzing Powder in Sunrise, £22
For your bronzing needs, With Ted’s three-tone bronzing powder compact goes from a medium brown caramel shade to a lighter, nude pink.
With Ted Caprii Lip Liner in Petal Pink, £15
This creamy, pen lip liner is another chic addition to your makeup bag.
With Ted will be available to buy on 31st January at tedbaker.com.
Main image: Ted Baker