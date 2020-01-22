Ted Baker is launching a makeup line... and it’s not what you’d expect

When you think of Ted Baker, your first thought doesn’t usually head straight to the world of beauty. Like many brands, Ted Baker has been well-known up to now for its fashion, but this is about to change.

With Ted, the brand’s first beauty line is coming to us on 31st January and we’re giving you the rundown and some of the highlights of what to expect.

Eyes, lips and cheeks are the focus for the 59 products in the cosmetics collection and they’re nothing short of chic. There is literally everything a make-up addict could possibly want.