Teeth composite bonding: everything you need to know about the non-invasive cosmetic smile treatment

The way we look at, and after, our teeth is changing. Thanks to social media and selfie culture (and now Zoom), our pearly white-ishs have come under increased scrutiny and more and more of us are investing in cosmetic dentistry as part of our beauty routines.

Whether that’s with Invisalign, home whitening kits or Insta-touted toothpastes, we’re spending more than ever on achieving a smile we’re happy with. But while cosmetic dentistry is nothing new, the way treatments are being used is new.

Composite bonding is technically not a new treatment - it’s the same resin used in white fillings and has been in dentistry for the past 50 years. But the way it’s being used on the surface of your tooth to reshape and lighten has seen a massive uptick - it’s sometimes called shellac for teeth, to give you an idea of the end result.