But what is fuelling this surge of interest? “There is a lot of propaganda and social media marketing for at home whitening kits, including on Instagram, Facebook and from influencers,” explains Dr Krystyna Wilczynski, cosmetic dentist at White & Co dental clinic. “Also, apps such as Facetune which allow you to smooth skin and whiten teeth can influence and encourage people to have this done.” The problem is, as with all matters of the teeth, teeth whitening treatments and products should be approached with caution. “We need to ensure it is done safely and correctly,” she warns.

Still intrigued by DIY teeth whitening? We quizzed Dr Wilczynski for all the need-to-knows.