Five teeth whitening myths dispelled by the experts

2. Whitening toothpastes are the safest option

Unfortunately, that’s just not true.

“Some are too abrasive and if they wear away the outer enamel of teeth, it exposes the inner dentine which is more yellow and more likely to be sensitive,” Dr Okoye explains. “Ask your dentist to recommend one that is best for you.”

3. Oil pulling can remove stains

Oil pulling is the ancient Ayurvedic practise of swishing a tablespoon of oil around your mouth for 20 minutes, which is said to remove stains and toxins – supposedly leading to whiter teeth.

But as Dr Okoye warns, “There is no research showing it has any positive benefits. Some say the oil keeps soft tissues of the mouth moist (but that’s what natural saliva is there for), others say it draws out the germs but I’m very skeptical of that and, as a scientist, there’s no research confirming this.”

In terms of oral hygiene, Orthodontic Specialist Dr Asif Chatoo believes oil pulling does have some benefits, but regular brushing is paramount. “Lab studies have shown that edible oils such as sesame coconut and sunflower oil have antibacterial properties and tea tree oil may help gingivitis. There are no known significant harmful side effects of using these edible oils as a mouthwash.

However, oil pulling cannot and should not be a substitute for a good brushing and flossing regime or regular visits to a dentist and hygienist. Any delays in going to the dentist may make a potential problem worse.”