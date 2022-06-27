Andy Murray has designed the manicure of the summer – no, not a joke
The tennis star has teamed up with celebrity manicurist Michelle Humphries for a collection of Wimbledon-inspired nails
Andy Murray – Wimbledon champion, Olympic gold medalist and all-round sporting hero – is adding another title to his belt this summer: nail artist. Yes, you heard that right. In collaboration with celebrity manicurist Michelle Humphries (the talent behind Adele’s, Dua Lipa’s and Jodie Comer’s nails, to name a few), Murray has created a limited-edition range of nail art designs that best capture the Wimbledon spirit for this year’s Championships (27 June – 10 July).
With the rise of gel manicures and nail art becoming such a huge focus in the world of beauty (#NailArt currently boasts 109 million posts on Instagram), Murray and Humphries wanted to create something that would resonate with a tennis crowd, without feeling too obvious.
“We really wanted these nails to be like a souvenir you can take home from Wimbledon, without having to lug anything from the shop”, says Humphries. “We tried and tested lots of different designs that would best reflect Wimbledon, and we nailed it down to four: the Wimbledon logo but a more abstract version that taps into that negative space trend using the trademark colours. Then we have a cute tennis net in green and white, one that is an ode to strawberries and cream (but not with the green bit on the top because that felt a little 2004), and a mini tennis ball too.”
The collection is specifically gender neutral, with the message being that these nails are for everyone, including Andy Murray, who opted for a manicure on a shoot day with Humphries – and even switched roles, offering to paint her nails himself.
“If I were to have any of the looks, I would go for the striped Wimbledon colours – I think they are a sweet but still trend-led nod to the Championships.”
Manicures are complimentary at the American Express Fan Experience onsite at the Championships. If you’re a Wimbledon fan but aren’t heading to SW19, you can recreate these nails at home to celebrate the summer of sport.
