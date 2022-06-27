Andy Murray has designed the manicure of the summer – no, not a joke

With the rise of gel manicures and nail art becoming such a huge focus in the world of beauty (#NailArt currently boasts 109 million posts on Instagram), Murray and Humphries wanted to create something that would resonate with a tennis crowd, without feeling too obvious.

“We really wanted these nails to be like a souvenir you can take home from Wimbledon, without having to lug anything from the shop”, says Humphries. “We tried and tested lots of different designs that would best reflect Wimbledon, and we nailed it down to four: the Wimbledon logo but a more abstract version that taps into that negative space trend using the trademark colours. Then we have a cute tennis net in green and white, one that is an ode to strawberries and cream (but not with the green bit on the top because that felt a little 2004), and a mini tennis ball too.”