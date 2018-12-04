The 5 textured lip looks you need to try this party season

From vinyl to velvet, Chanel make-up artist Ninni Nummela creates lip textures to match your outfits this party season

Metallic

Christmas Party Lips

These opulent Coke-label red lips pair perfectly with this season’s metallic party dresses. Flecks of shimmer amp up the gloss effect while the shine lights up the entire face. “Create an intense base with a matte lip crayon, then layer the gloss on top like an opaque lip colour to add more depth,” explains Chanel make-up artist Ninni Nummela. “Always use a lip liner to keep gloss from bleeding.”

Step 1: Layer Chanel’s Rouge Allure Velvet No5 onto lips to create a bold, opaque base.



Party lip looks

Step 2: Outline lips with Stila Stay All Day Lip Liner in Pinot Noir to seal.



Christmas party lip makeup

Step 3: Generously apply Chanel Rouge Coco Gloss in Flaming Lips until they’re saturated.



Christmas part lips

Step 4: Place a finger just inside your lips and pull it out to prevent excess gloss transferring onto teeth



Vinyl

Christmas Party Lips

High-shine lips can have the same impact as walking into a room in this season’s must-have Ellery vinyl trench. But be aware, they can be high-maintenance. “Use a matte crayon first to lock the gloss on, so it doesn’t transfer or slide around,” advises Nummela.

Step 1: Line and fill lips with Buxom’s Plumpline Lip Liner in InfraRed.Buxom Plumpline Lip Liner in InfraRed

Party lip looks

Step 2: Mix the orange and red shades from Chanel’s La Palette Caractère on the back of your hand.



Christmas party lip looks

Step 3: Apply the custom shade you’ve created onto lips with a brush.

Step 4: Slick on Glossier’s Lip Gloss.

Christmas Party Lips

Step 5: Paint nails with two coats of Chanel Le Vernis Longwear Nail Colour in Gris Obscur.



Lurex

Christmas party lips

Sequins, crystals, glitter… embellishment is the ultimate festive fashion statement so mirror it with your lipstick. “Apply a base colour in your chosen shade of glitter,” says Nummela. “Then gently dab a square brush coated with glitter onto your lips, gradually building the coverage.”

Step 1: Use Chanel Le Crayon Lèvres Lip Definer in Vamp to shape the lip line.

Step 2: Fill in the empty space with Tom Ford’s Lip Colour in Violet Fatale.



Christmas party looks

Step 3: Apply Anastasia Beverly Hills Glitter Adhesive sparingly, then pat on Eco Glitter Fun Amethyst Purple Biodegradable Glitter.



christmas party lip makeup

Step 4: Wrap tape (sticky side out) around your finger and tap around lips to pick up stray glitter.

Step 5: Paint nails with two coats of OPI Nail Lacquer in An Affair In Red Square, then Barry M’s Nail Paint in Ruby Slippers.



Christmas party lips

Velvet

Christmas Party Lips

Softer than a bright red, this rosy velvet texture provides contrast to your new Halpern sequinned top. Layers of matte powder eyeshadow provide intensity and neutralise the shine, but apply them slowly to avoid the colour falling onto your chin. “Prep with lots of matte lip balm to counteract any dryness,” recommends Nummela.

Step 1: Prep lips with Dr. Dennis Gross Hyaluronic Marine Collagen Cushion.



Christmas party season lips

Step 2: Line and fill lips with Chanel Le Crayon Lèvres Lip Definer in Fuchsia.

Step 3: Paint lips with Chanel Rouge Allure Ink Matte Liquid Lip Colour in Euphorie and blot with a tissue.

Step 4: Dust the bright pink shade from Huda Beauty’s Electric Obsessions Palette over lips to boost the shade.



Christmas party lips

Step 5: Make everything matte with Chanel’s Poudre Universelle Libre Pressed Powder.



Christmas party lips

Leather

Christmas Party Lips

However you wear fashion’s most subversive fabric, match your lips by playing with tactile leather looks. “The slightly rubberised texture and gradient of plum shades adds edge to a standard lip look,” explains Nummela. “Smudge the lip line with your finger, then dust a fuchsia eyeshadow on top to diffuse any harsh lines.”

Step 1: Create an even base with Sleek’s Vitality Fresh Foundation.

Step 2: Apply Nars’ Velvet Matte Lip Pencil in Damned onto the centre of lips.



Christmas party looks

Step 3: Smudge it towards the lip line with a finger, then layer and repeat with Chanel Rouge Allure Ink in Dark Purple until it’s blurred to perfection.

Christmas party lip looks

Step 4: Take a fluffy eyeshadow brush and dust Bobbi Brown’s Blush in Peony over the lips.

Christmas Party Lips

Step 5: Soften the edges by lightly buffing them with a cotton bud.