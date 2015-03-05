Beauty and style secrets from our favourite French icons

For years we've asked ourselves the same question: just how is it possible for French women to look so good all of the time?

It is the Holy Grail of styles; a combination of not caring how you look while still managing to make everyone's heads turn the moment you walk into a room. The only time we've achieved anything similar is when we were unaware our dress was tucked into our knickers.

For years their sophistication and poise has eluded us but no more! We have undertaken some serious research in the name of truly figuring out their je ne sais quoi and have discovered just the formula for the effortless, yet utterly flawless look, with a run-down of France's ultimate style and beauty icons.

From Catherine Deneuve to Brigitte Bardot as well as more modern muses such as Audrey Tautou and Caroline de Maigret, behold the ultimate guide to being chic.

Catherine Deneuve

While Catherine Deneuve began her acting career in 1957 in the film Les Collégiennes, she made her name by starring in Luis Buñuel's Belle de Jour, as the frustrated and bored housewife who spends her days working as a part-time prostitute. Renowned for playing aloof characters, she earned the nickname 'ice maiden' but that didn't detract away from her striking beauty. With large doe eyes and sleek blonde hair, she is still one of France's most elegant and beautiful women today.