Tired of Spotify? Then binge on these brilliant beauty podcasts, including interviews with brand founders, priceless advice from dermatologists, product reviews, insider info and more.

From comedy to music, millions of podcasts flood the audio-sphere on a daily basis. However, it’s the beauty kind that Stylist can’t get enough of. There’s something particularly fascinating about listening to the crème de la crème of the industry dish out informed advice you’d otherwise have to pay megabucks for, lifting the lid on brand new products and getting the lowdown on how some of the most successful women in the beauty business came to be – and we know you’ll be just as enamored by them as we are. Here’s our ultimate guide to navigating the best beauty podcasts out there right now…

Beyond The Beauty With Bobbi Brown

Bobbi Brown has been busy. Not long after launching her new wellness line, Evolution 18, in the UK, the beauty industry legend has announced she is bringing out a podcast series. The podcast, titled Beyond The Beauty With Bobbi Brown, is in partnership with American Media Corporation iHeartmedia. It will feature unscripted interviews industry heavyweights like make-up artist Mario Dedivanovic, Credo Beauty founder Annie Jackson, photographer Jake Rosenberg and former J.Crew CEO Mickey Drexler. Must listen: Who is the real Bobbi Brown?

Beauty From The Heart

The brainchild of beauty blogger Rose Gallagher (AKA @mixedgemsbeauty and one of the nicest people in the industry) Beauty From The Heart is a podcast designed to explore stories from inspirational people within the world of beauty who’re inspiring positive change. The first episode sees Rose interviewing beauty journalist Sali Hughes about The Beauty Banks, a charity she co-founded which works to provides basic hygiene supplies to people in need, including those in homeless shelters, schools and hospitals. Guests on upcoming episodes include MAC Cosmetics’ Senior Pro Artist Dominic Skinner who’s talking about the story of Viva Glam, Bobbi Brown make-up artist Amy Conway on the relationship with Smart Works, a charity that helps prep women for job interviews and founder of Herbivore Bontanicals, David Petrusich discusesses the team-led appraoch to charitable contributions the brand make towards niche LGBTQIA causes, such as supporting black women in the trans community. Must listen: Rose Gallagher and Sali Hughes on how she created The Beauty Banks

The Emma Guns Show



First up is the Emma Guns show, because no list would be complete without it. In each episode, beauty journalist Emma Gunavardhana sits down with a different guest to delve into the nitty gritty of how they built their successful careers. Providing insight into the beauty and wellness industry, expect to hear from fellow journalists such as Sali Hughes, nutritionists like Eve Kalinik and expert dermatologists such as Dr Dennis Gross himself. Must listen: Nadine Baggott & Caroline Hirons: Acids, Integrity and Twerking.

Fat Mascara



Hosted by Teen Vogue’s Jessica Matlin and Marie Claire’s Jennifer Goldstein in the US, the two journalists divulge new product launches, upcoming beauty trends and the latest Instagram fads, because there are a lot of them. Beauty editors by day, the pair also share their hilarious beauty fails, adventures and miracle treatments with the help of some of the biggest names in the industry. Enjoy input from the likes of Charlotte Tilbury, Christian Louboutin, Patrickstarr and Kat Von D. Must listen: Episode 93: The Luxury of Time.

Wobble



Tanning connoisseurs Jules Von Hep and Sarah Powell, the brains behind the Jules and Sarah the Podcast, have recently launched a brand new series about body confidence, positivity and happiness. It’s like having your two best friends in both ears. Must listen: Wobble with Lauren Mahon

The Life Stylist



Celebrity fashion stylist turned public speaker, Luke Storey, is the host the Life Stylist, a series dedicated to spirituality and personal development. Focusing on living life to its full potential, guest have included vegan athlete Rich Roll, Bulletproof Coffee founder Dave Asprey and best-selling author Neil Strauss, covering topics like sex, yoga, smart drugs and busting health myths. Must listen: #109 Light + Shadow: Radical Self-Love and Acceptance With Sah D’Simone

Her Rules Radio



Must listen: #184 Get Your Glow On with Naomi Whittel: Discussing the secrets on how to detoxify, repair and nourish your brain, beauty and brilliance. In this episode, Naomi and Alexandra talk openly about natural remedies to our flailing energy, as well as how we can use Nobel award-winning science to be the healthiest, happiest version of ourselves. Incredibly intriguing.

Breaking Beauty



Created by beauty editors Carlene Higgins and Jill Dunn this funny, witty and sassy podcast serves up all the inside scoop on the beauty industry. They have awesome guests, such as Glossier’s Emily Weiss and Rodial and Nip + Fab founder Maria Hatzistefanis, and discuss topics you actually want to learn about. You’ll come away feeling super-hyped and probably inspired to start up your very own business. Must listen: #13 Drunk Elephant Skincare Founder Tiffany Masterson.

The Beauty Brains



Every week cosmetic chemists Perry Romanowski and Randy Schueller talk about the biggest beauty breakthroughs and science updates, all while answering burning listener questions. You’re guaranteed to learn heaps about the industry and the hard work that goes into products. The detail is excellent, too - no bold beauty claim goes unanalysed. Must listen: #Episode 141 Can Coca Cola Give Your A Better Sun Tan?

Glowing Up With Esther and Caroline



Laugh out loud funny, comedian Esther and writer Caroline will have you shouting out “Same!” and “Me too!” as they take you on their quest for glowy perfection. That’s before we’ve touched on the brilliant guests they bring on board, from esteemed beauty editors to brand founders. Brash, confident, intelligent and on the nose, you’ll definitely want Esther and Caroline to be your new best friends. Must listen: We Love Fat

Full Coverage



Described as ‘a podcast by beauty addicts, for beauty addicts’ hosts Harriet Hadfield, a professional make-up artist who has worked backstage at Fashion Weeks all over the world, and Lindsey Kelk, veteran beauty blogger and author, are just as obsessed with make-up and products as we are. They discuss cult products, brand spanking launches before they even hit the ‘Gram and dig around in the minds of the best industry know-it-alls. Must listen: Sali Hughes is back!

Outspoken Beauty

Fighting the good fight for women everywhere, Nicola Bonn is tackling beauty in all it’s guises. With weekly guests giving their two cents, no two episodes feel the same. With Pixiwoo’s Samantha Chapman discussing social media and Stylist’s own Lisa Smorsarski on motherhood, there’s something for everyone. Must listen: Sarah Chapman on facials