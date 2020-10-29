The skin around your eyes is thinner than the rest of your face, making it more prone to dehydration and rough skin texture.

That means it’s definitely an area of your skincare regime worthy of investment, and applying a targeted cream or concentrate twice a day makes sense – especially if you’ve been burning the candle at both ends.

Any eye cream worth its salt should plump, soothe and hydrate as a bare minimum, with little to no irritation. But finding one that lives up to its promises is a minefield, especially with many containing potent active ingredients that can potentially inflame the area.