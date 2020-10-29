The delicate skin around the eyes requires some extra TLC – so we’ve picked nine supercharged eye creams to get you started…
The skin around your eyes is thinner than the rest of your face, making it more prone to dehydration and rough skin texture.
That means it’s definitely an area of your skincare regime worthy of investment, and applying a targeted cream or concentrate twice a day makes sense – especially if you’ve been burning the candle at both ends.
Any eye cream worth its salt should plump, soothe and hydrate as a bare minimum, with little to no irritation. But finding one that lives up to its promises is a minefield, especially with many containing potent active ingredients that can potentially inflame the area.
What’s more, heavier creams can actually worsen dark circles and lead to skin issues like milia (tiny white spots under the skin). So a fairly lightweight formula is your best bet.
Scroll down for nine we’ve been eyeing up.
9 of the best eye creams
Alpha H Liquid Gold Firming Eye Cream
Alpha hydroxy acids are usually considered too strong for use around the eyes. However, Alpha-H have used a special version in the form of lime pearl extract, which brightens and renews the eye area sans flare ups. It also contains quadruple peptide technology to smooth and firm, as well as brightening antioxidants and diamond particles to blur dark circles.
DCL Peptide Plus Eye Treatment
Enriched with grapeseed oil and vitamins A, C and E, this is perfect to pop on in the morning to help protect from UV exposure, which can result in dullness. Squalene delivers an extra hit of moisture and ceramides restore damaged skin cells.
Dermalogica Intensive Eye Repair
For those suffering with dry, flaky skin around the eye area, this intensively quenching concoction is just the ticket. It stars hydration hero hyaluronic acid, together with skin-smoothing vitamin A, antioxidants vitamins C and E, as well as softening shea butter.
Dermalogica Intensive Eye Repair, £44.55
Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Eye Synchronized Complex II
Delivering all the benefits of Estée Lauder’s popular night serum to the delicate eye area, this uses the same exclusive ChronoluxCB Technology to enhance the skin’s own nightly renewal processes. Expect a reduction in dryness and dark circles. No wonder experts rave about it.
Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Eye Synchronized Complex II, £49
NIOD Fractionated Eye Contour Concentrate
Niod’s cutting-edge eye treatment is brimming with moisture magnet hyaluronic acid, peptides and collagen-boosting and pigmentation-reducing technologies. This one is particularly good for dryness.
Oskia Eye Wonder Nutri-Active Eye Serum
If your skin is particularly sensitive, this rose water-infused gel formula contains a nourishing cocktail of plant bio-actives that go to work on dark circles and firm the skin without irritation. Even better? Added hyaluronic acid and milk peptides make skin feel smoother.
Tata Harper Illuminating Eye Crème
This all-natural formula is packed with light-reflecting pigments to awaken the eye area, creating the illusion of a good night’s sleep. It also contains botanical extracts to reduce puffiness.
Clinique Pep Start Eye Cream
This is great if you want to step your skincare regime up a notch. If you’ve been neglecting sleep, it helps to hydrate, soothe and de-puff the eye area, with collagen-boosting peptides and moisturising soya protein.
Dr Dennis Gross Skincare Ferulic + Retinol Eye Cream
This collagen-rich complex contains a unique ferulic and retinol delivery system that intensely firms, plumps and helps protect against UVs.
Main Image: Unsplash
Recommended by Viola Levy
