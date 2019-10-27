The best bath oils for dry skin, sore muscles and pure relaxation

The Romans had their public baths, the Japanese have their onsen, and people in Turkey enjoy sweating out their stresses in hammams. And if a trip to shared baths is all about community and cleanliness, drawing a bath at home can be an equally restorative practice . From a quick dip before bedtime to a long, luxurious soak, baths relax the mind, relieve aches and pains and help us get a good night’s sleep. They’ve even been proven to reduce feelings of pessimism and improve psychological wellness .

Human beings have been sitting in hot water to cleanse the body and mind for millennia. The very first bath is believed to have been built in the Indus Valley in the lost city of Mohenjo-daro, Pakistan around 2,500 BC – and since then, baths have had many iterations.

No matter the time or place, baths have remained temples of self-care where weary bodies can rest, allowing the stresses of the day to melt away. Everyone likes to do it differently, whether you require candles, a glass of wine, a book - or maybe even balance your laptop on the toilet in order to watch your newest TV obsession.

However you do it, nothing beats mixing something special into the water. And while you might be used to reaching for bubble bath, oils can take your emotional and physical wellbeing to new heights. Not only can they invigorate the senses, improve circulation and boost collagen production, they also nourish the skin like no other.

Here are some of our favourites to target aches and pains, unknot the mind or wake you right up.