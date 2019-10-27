The best bath oils for dry skin, sore muscles and pure relaxation

Bath oils have long been proven to soothe the mind, invigorate the senses and improve our physical wellbeing. Here are some of our favourites – to recreate a spa experience in the comfort of your own bathroom.
Human beings have been sitting in hot water to cleanse the body and mind for millennia. The very first bath is believed to have been built in the Indus Valley in the lost city of Mohenjo-daro, Pakistan around 2,500 BC – and since then, baths have had many iterations.
The Romans had their public baths, the Japanese have their onsen, and people in Turkey enjoy sweating out their stresses in hammams. And if a trip to shared baths is all about community and cleanliness, drawing a bath at home can be an equally restorative practice. From a quick dip before bedtime to a long, luxurious soak, baths relax the mind, relieve aches and pains and help us get a good night’s sleep. They’ve even been proven to reduce feelings of pessimism and improve psychological wellness.
No matter the time or place, baths have remained temples of self-care where weary bodies can rest, allowing the stresses of the day to melt away. Everyone likes to do it differently, whether you require candles, a glass of wine, a book - or maybe even balance your laptop on the toilet in order to watch your newest TV obsession.
However you do it, nothing beats mixing something special into the water. And while you might be used to reaching for bubble bath, oils can take your emotional and physical wellbeing to new heights. Not only can they invigorate the senses, improve circulation and boost collagen production, they also nourish the skin like no other.
Here are some of our favourites to target aches and pains, unknot the mind or wake you right up.
Burt’s Bees Lemon and Vitamin E Body and Bath Oil
Is there anything more indulgent than a morning bath? It may sound counter-intuitive, but a soak doesn’t always have to leave you in a wonderfully calm, gooey state. Instead, a stolen moment of self-care first thing can be incredibly energising.
If you’re organised enough to treat yourself before work, we suggest loading your tub with two tablespoons of Burt’s Bees’ fresh smelling lemon, Vitamin E and almond oil.
Buy Burt’s Bees Lemon and Vitamin E Body and Bath Oil at Superdrug, £9.99
Ren Atlantic Kelp And Microalgae Anti-Fatigue Bath Oil
If your idea of a bath is more Julia Roberts in Pretty Woman, shamelessly singing Prince’s Kiss with your eyes closed, we have just the relaxing, stress-relieving thing.
The potent mix of marine extracts in Ren’s Anti-Fatigue Bath Oil includes Atlantic kelp and plankton to replenish and nourish, and microalgae oil (full of omega six and nine) to leave your skin feeling soft and supple.
Buy Ren Atlantic Kelp And Microalgae Anti-Fatigue Bath Oil, £28
Susanne Kaufmann Oil Bath For The Senses
We’re all aware of the many benefits of banishing our devices for a little while – and there’s no better place to start than in the bath.
After having your mind stimulated all day, soak your body in Susanne Kauffman’s Oil Bath For the Senses, an expert blend of ylang-ylang, lavender and patchouli oil.
The soothing scent is designed to be calming, and will also leave you feeling thoroughly moisturised when you emerge.
Buy Susanne Kaufmann Oil Bath For The Senses at SpaceNK, £50
Fresh Sake Bath
Sake: a delicious tipple, sure, but a tub-time ingredient? Why yes, according to Fresh. Japanese rice wine is the hero component in the brand’s persimmon-scented Sake Bath, which is inspired by the ancient beauty rituals of geisha who used it to purify and soften their skin.
You’ll also find nourishing extracts including ginger root and lemon balm to help aid relaxation and rejuvenation.
Neom Perfect Night's Sleep Bath & Shower Drops
For a soak to send you off into a blissful night’s sleep, may we suggest surrounding yourself in a steamy bouquet of English lavender, basil and jasmine?
You’ll find all of these (and whole lot more) in Neom’s complex mixture of 19 super-pure essential oils, all chosen for their ability to get you in a bedtime state of mind. And if you don’t own a tub? Use a small amount on your décolletage before hopping in the shower.
Buy Neom Perfect Night’s Sleep Bath & Shower Drops at Feelunique, £40
