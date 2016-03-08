Flower crowns and decadent jewels: all the best hair accessories from Fashion Week
- Stylist Beauty Team
From shade-matched kirby grips to the genius that is the Invisibobble, we've spent years trying to hide our hair accessories.
But as Fashion Week's backstage experts put hair adornments centre stage, that's all about to change.
From floral headbands to decadent jewels, get ready to feel that very same sense of sheer joy you experienced as a ten-year-old let loose in Claire's Accessories.
No, we're not talking butterfly clips and personalised headbands - the new class of grown-up hair accessories are far more chic.
Here's the hair decorations turning heads at the shows this season:
Hair jewels at Alexander McQueen
Marking the fashion house's triumphant relocation to the London circuit, hairstylist Guido decided to go all-out backstage at Alexander McQueen. "We simply twisted the hair onto the head and threw a load of jewellery on top," he explained.
It's the perfect look for self-confessed magpies.
Image: Redken
Flower crowns at Rodarte
Backstage at Rodarte, hairstylist Odile Gilbert planted gold tiaras on the models' heads and intertwined them with real orchids for a pretty look that oozed ethereal romance.
We feel a trip to the florist coming on...
Image: NARS
Ladylike brooches at Erdem
Hairstylist Anthony Turner rolled the models' hair up into croissant-shaped buns and planted bejewelled brooches into each one.
Image: Bumble and Bumble
Bespoke bobby pins at Max Mara
The night before the Max Mara show, hair genius Sam McKnight spraypainted metal grips with car paint and then used them to pull the hair off the face, Margot Tenenbaum-style.
Image: Getty
Plastic fantastic at Ryan Lo
You'd be forgiven thinking that the hair team at Ryan Lo had done a pre-show trolley dash at Claire's Accessories, such was the kitsch, fun nature of the hair accessories that pulled the hair off the models' faces.
Image: Rex
Art deco tiaras at Peter Pilotto
These gold tiaras made the ultimate finishing touch to the mussed-up, second-day textured hair at Peter Pilotto.
Image: L'Oreal Professionnel
The return of the hairnet at Oscar de la Renta
Turns out, hairnets are no longer the sole reserve of dinnerladies thanks to hair afficiando, Guido. Working for Redken backstage at Oscar de la Renta, he used them to hold the "baggy buns" (as he so delightfully referred to them as) in shape.
Image: Redken
Ribbon hair ties at Roksanda
Toni&Guy's Mark Hampton created slick simple ponytails tied with these elastic ribbon-style hair bands.
Image: Toni&Guy Hair Meet Wardrobe