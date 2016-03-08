Flower crowns and decadent jewels: all the best hair accessories from Fashion Week

From shade-matched kirby grips to the genius that is the Invisibobble, we've spent years trying to hide our hair accessories.

But as Fashion Week's backstage experts put hair adornments centre stage, that's all about to change.

From floral headbands to decadent jewels, get ready to feel that very same sense of sheer joy you experienced as a ten-year-old let loose in Claire's Accessories.

No, we're not talking butterfly clips and personalised headbands - the new class of grown-up hair accessories are far more chic.

Here's the hair decorations turning heads at the shows this season: