Like hair shampoos, there are all kinds to choose from and, ultimately, it all comes down to personal preference. BeautyBlender Liquid BlenderCleanser, £16, is a great all-rounder and, despite the name, doesn’t just work on sponges. It’s one of the most effective brush cleansers we’ve tried, erasing every hint of nastiness without stripping the bristles thanks to a low-foaming formula.

Bobbi Brown Conditioning Brush Cleanser, £12, is another smart investment that even promises to ‘extend the life’ of brushes. It’s a great one if you like your bristles feeling super-soft and a little goes a very long way.

Wet the bristles with warm (not hot) water, pop a drop of your chosen cleaner into your hand then gently massage before rinsing. Repeat until the water runs clear then squeeze out the excess moisture - we find ultra-absorbent kitchen roll is most effective. Reshape the bristles then leave to air dry by hanging them off the edge of a table or hard surface.

Make sure you’re keeping the water away from the area where your bristles meet the base as it can cause the glue to disintegrate - as can drying with a radiator or hairdryer - leading to shedding.

Solid balm cleaners can feel a little less sanitary as you’re supposed to swirl your brushes straight on top before rinsing. If you’re on-the-go, though, they work a treat and are another good option for keeping bristles feeling conditioned. You’ll spot Japonesque Solid Brush Cleanser, £20, in many a make-up artist kit while Revolution Pro Hygiene Sanitising Solid Brush Cleaner, £5, is an excellent choice if you’re on a budget.