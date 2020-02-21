This affordable serum sells every 27 seconds – and for extremely good reason

It’s no secret that having a solid skincare routine is paramount in terms of both its appearance and its health, but with so many different elements that can have a negative impact, it’s often hard to know what products do what or what things you really need to incorporate into your regimen.

One of the main factors that you need to consider is environmental damage: wearing SPF every day is a no-brainer and is one of the most beneficial things you can do, but aside from the UVA and UVB rays that are emitted from the sun all the year, skin is exposed to multiple aggressors every single day.