This affordable serum sells every 27 seconds – and for extremely good reason
The Body Shop’s Drops of Youth Concentrate is a best seller for a reason – and it now has added antioxidants to protect against environmental damage.
It’s no secret that having a solid skincare routine is paramount in terms of both its appearance and its health, but with so many different elements that can have a negative impact, it’s often hard to know what products do what or what things you really need to incorporate into your regimen.
One of the main factors that you need to consider is environmental damage: wearing SPF every day is a no-brainer and is one of the most beneficial things you can do, but aside from the UVA and UVB rays that are emitted from the sun all the year, skin is exposed to multiple aggressors every single day.
Pollution from things like traffic fumes, central heating, air conditioning and even public transport all have an impact on skin, which over time will lead to it looking dull, tired and dry – and that’s just the short term damage. Long term, those factors can have serious effects and can result in a breakdown of collagen and elastin which are both vital building blocks as far as the skin’s appearance and health is concerned.
It’s not just outdoor pollution that needs to be considered, either – indoor pollution can actually be up to five times more concentrated – and the World Health Organisation confirmed that 92% of the world’s population lives in places where air quality levels exceed their limits.
That’s where The Body Shop’s bestselling Drops of Youth Concentrate comes in: one bottle sells every 27 seconds, and for extremely good reason. Recently reformulated, the serum is now enriched with moringa oil to help protect against environmental damage. Plus, staying true to form, 99% of its ingredients are from natural origin but it still has the gel-like texture that it’s best known for.
The serum is dermatologically tested and is non-comedogenic so it won’t clog pores. It’s also best used in the mornings and applied directly onto cleansed skin before following it with SPF, which should always be the last step in your skincare routine.
The Body Shop’s Drops of Youth Concentrate, from £26, is available now.
Images: The Body Shop