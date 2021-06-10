The Body Shop is launching refill stations across its stores in a bid to help people opt out of packaging and eliminate unnecessary waste.

Throughout 2021, the brand is introducing the option to refill some products in 400 stores globally – of which, 155 stores are in the UK and Ireland. It plans to roll out the scheme in a further 400 stores in 2022.

The process is simple, too. Visit a participating store, pick your refillable aluminium bottle and choose from 12 of its bestselling shower gels, shampoos, conditioners or hand washes. This includes popular shower gels like Almond Milk & Honey, Shea, Moringa and British Rose, as well as its iconic shampoo and conditioner ranges like Ginger and Shea. When you’ve finished, rinse out your bottle and take it back in store for a refill.