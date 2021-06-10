The Body Shop has launched refill stations in its stores to reduce plastic packaging
- Hanna Ibraheem
The Body Shop is rolling out refill stations across 400 stores to help eliminate waste.
The Body Shop is launching refill stations across its stores in a bid to help people opt out of packaging and eliminate unnecessary waste.
Throughout 2021, the brand is introducing the option to refill some products in 400 stores globally – of which, 155 stores are in the UK and Ireland. It plans to roll out the scheme in a further 400 stores in 2022.
The process is simple, too. Visit a participating store, pick your refillable aluminium bottle and choose from 12 of its bestselling shower gels, shampoos, conditioners or hand washes. This includes popular shower gels like Almond Milk & Honey, Shea, Moringa and British Rose, as well as its iconic shampoo and conditioner ranges like Ginger and Shea. When you’ve finished, rinse out your bottle and take it back in store for a refill.
If we all make the switch to refill, The Body Shop predicts we could save over 25 tonnes of plastic every year. On an individual basis, switching to refill could amount to preventing 32 plastic bottles going to waste each year. It could also prevent 2200g of CO2 from entering the atmosphere.
Additionally, refill products have a lower price point than their packed counterparts. The cost of a 300ml aluminium refill bottle is £2. Shower gel and hand wash refills are £5 and shampoo and conditioner refills are £6. Meaning you could save around £76 every year, according to the brand. Very handy.
While refillable beauty products are finally becoming more popular, this is something The Body Shop has been advocating for a long time. In 1976, brand founder Anita Roddick opened her first store in Brighton. At the time, she refilled her customers’ bottles because she couldn’t afford new ones.
Years later, in 1993, The Body Shop then introduced its Bring Back Our Bottle recycling scheme; however, it didn’t take off. But the brand now believes the world is ready to make more sustainable choices.
As for its products that have plastic packaging, The Body Shop runs a Community Fair Trade partnership with Plastics for Change. This scheme sources Community Fair Trade recycled plastic from Bengaluru, India, which, as a result, helps to empower marginalised waste pickers who clean up the city’s streets.
Looks like our bath products just got a whole lot more sustainable.
Head to thebodyshop.com to find your nearest refill station.
Main image: Getty