Whether you like to change your perfume depending on your mood or stick to one signature scent religiously, you’ll have no doubt heard of The Body Shop’s White Musk fragrance.

This year, the iconic fragrance celebrates its 40th anniversary, but what makes it so special? Fresh yet subtle, this bottle contains notes of jasmine and lily. But don’t worry, it isn’t overly floral as there’s a hint of musk that makes it slightly earthy without being too heavy.

When it first came out in 1981, the scent became an instant bestseller worldwide – in fact, today, one bottle is sold every six seconds. In response to its popularity, The Body Shop has extended the Musk family over the years.

Alongside the original, the scents in its musk category now include White Musk L’Eau, White Musk Flora, Black Musk and Black Musk Night, all £22 each.