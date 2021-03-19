The Body Shop has relaunched its iconic White Musk fragrance
Hanna Ibraheem
In honour of its 40th anniversary, The Body Shop has launched three new scents that layer perfectly with its cult White Musk Eau de Toilette.
Whether you like to change your perfume depending on your mood or stick to one signature scent religiously, you’ll have no doubt heard of The Body Shop’s White Musk fragrance.
This year, the iconic fragrance celebrates its 40th anniversary, but what makes it so special? Fresh yet subtle, this bottle contains notes of jasmine and lily. But don’t worry, it isn’t overly floral as there’s a hint of musk that makes it slightly earthy without being too heavy.
When it first came out in 1981, the scent became an instant bestseller worldwide – in fact, today, one bottle is sold every six seconds. In response to its popularity, The Body Shop has extended the Musk family over the years.
Alongside the original, the scents in its musk category now include White Musk L’Eau, White Musk Flora, Black Musk and Black Musk Night, all £22 each.
And if you’re a fan, you might be excited to hear that the brand has now launched three new fragrance toppers, all of which have been specially created to be layered over your original White Musk Eau de Parfum, £22, for a customised scent.
There’s White Musk Radical, with citrus-green and earthy notes; White Musk Lover, which is warm and spicy; and White Musk Free, with fresh and mineral notes – all £10 each.
Since its launch, the scent has been a symbol of sustainability within the fragrance industry, too. It was one of the first to pioneer synthetic, cruelty-free musk in place of animal-derived musk. As part of its relaunch, The Body Shop has also taken steps to register the perfume as vegan.
Plus, it now comes in a 100% recyclable bottle, which is made of 42% recycled glass, has a removable pump and no unnecessary or secondary packaging.
Images: The Body Shop