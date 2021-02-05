Meet The C-List, the first ever beauty platform for people with cancer
Hanna Ibraheem
From “cancer-kinder” product recommendations to tutorials and advice, The C-List is the first ever beauty platform created for people experiencing cancer.
People living with cancer can now shop “cancer-kinder” beauty products, thanks to this clever new website.
The C-List, which was set up by make-up artist Lisa Potter-Dixon and cancer campaigner Helen Addis, is the first beauty destination created for people going through cancer treatment.
Coined by the pair as “Goop but for those affected by cancer”, you’ll find an online beauty shop filled with trusted and recommended beauty products that are gentler on skin. It offers everything from make-up and skincare to hair and nails, plus nails, toiletries, home fragrance and bath and body.
“When I was told I had an aggressive form of breast cancer I was devastated to lose my breast, not to mention my hair,” says Addis. “When my medical team told me to rethink my make-up bag and beauty products it was an extra blow.”
“At 39, it was important to me to still look and feel the very best that I could. This was when I needed my war paint the most. I found it very difficult and lonely trying to find products which I could use – there’s just no signposting anywhere! This is why Lisa and I created The C-List.”
But it doesn’t end at beauty products. The website also offers a wealth of knowledge through beauty tips and tricks, such as a tutorial on how to map your eyebrows.
“As a make-up artist, I know the power of a red lip, a great brow and glowing skin,” says Potter-Dixon. “It’s not just about how it makes you look, it’s about how it makes you feel.”
There’s even a community page where people living with cancer share their stories and advice, like how to tell your children.
As well as being an online support system, The C-List aims to give back to its users. It announced that 100% of net profits created from affiliate-linked products sold will go towards gifting a C-List user with a beauty hamper for a spa treatment each month.
Main image: The C List
Photography: Claire Harrison; make-up: Lisa Potter-Dixon; hair: Alex Priceloral; design Hazel Gardinier; florist: Auction Direct; creative direction: Lisa Potter-Dixon; model: Mikhaila Corbett