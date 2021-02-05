Meet The C-List, the first ever beauty platform for people with cancer

People living with cancer can now shop “cancer-kinder” beauty products, thanks to this clever new website.

The C-List, which was set up by make-up artist Lisa Potter-Dixon and cancer campaigner Helen Addis, is the first beauty destination created for people going through cancer treatment.

Coined by the pair as “Goop but for those affected by cancer”, you’ll find an online beauty shop filled with trusted and recommended beauty products that are gentler on skin. It offers everything from make-up and skincare to hair and nails, plus nails, toiletries, home fragrance and bath and body.