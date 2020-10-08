The Drop: from rejuvenating eye pads to soft home furnishing, here are the 9 best buys this week

Welcome to Stylist’s new online boutique, The Drop. Every Thursday our editors will recommend just nine items from a curated collection of independent brands. Covering beauty, fashion and interiors, we promise each one will be exceptional, limited edition, or made exclusively for you. Enjoy!

  • Laura Adele Jewellery Moonstone Gemstone Necklace

    Handmade in London, this delicate gemstone design is an everyday necklace that’s great on its own or layered with others. Wear safe in the knowledge that moonstone is reputed to be a stone of inner growth and strength – something we could all do with right now.

    Shop Laura Adele Jewellery moonstone gemstone necklace, £35

  • Birungi Kawooya Art Hiplet Ballerinas

    An original, handcut mixed-media collage compromised of black and white card paired with and golden Ugandan batik fabric, this A4 art print is majestic.

    Shop Birungi Kawooya Art Hiplet Ballerinas art print, £75

  • Their Nibs Satin Kimono in Peacock Feather Print

    Perfect for early nights, long mornings and answering the door to deliveries, this classic wrap kimono is a comfy shape made from liquid-soft satin fabric. The deep blue or pink base helps highlight the jewel green and bright pop of blue in the feather, making it a sophisticated and colourful print.

    Shop Their Nibs satin kimono in peacock feather print, £35

  • MW Makes Personalised Leather Mouse Mat

    Perfect for upgrading the look and feel of your WFH situation, this mouse mat is made-to-order from vegetable tanned leather. It’s available in six beautiful colourways and can be personalised with your choice of initials, names or motivational sayings. 

    Shop MW Makes Personalised Leather Mouse Mat, £25

  • Science of Skin Rescue No. One - Blemish and Scar Restoration

    This award-winning skin saviour is vegan-friendly and filled with natural ingredients that restore your skin, reduce redness, tackle breakouts and help soothe scarring caused by acne.

    Shop Science of Skin Rescue No. One - Blemish and Scar Restoration, £18.99

