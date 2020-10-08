Welcome to Stylist’s new online boutique, The Drop. Every Thursday our editors will recommend just nine items from a curated collection of independent brands. Covering beauty, fashion and interiors, we promise each one will be exceptional, limited edition, or made exclusively for you. Enjoy!
Eclat London Double Collagen and Rose Hydro-Gel Eye Pads
With an exclusive price for The Drop by Stylist (they’re usually £29.90), these eye pads rejuvenate, depuff and lock in moisture; they’re also made from seaweed so there’s no plastic waste.
Shop Eclat London Double Collagen and Rose Hydro-Gel Eye Pads, £9.90
Culthread Blenheim Puffer Bag
Utterly versatile, this 100% recycled and vegan-friendly puffer bag, will take you to the gym, help carry your WFH laptop or function as an overnight tote.
Laura Adele Jewellery Moonstone Gemstone Necklace
Handmade in London, this delicate gemstone design is an everyday necklace that’s great on its own or layered with others. Wear safe in the knowledge that moonstone is reputed to be a stone of inner growth and strength – something we could all do with right now.
Shop Laura Adele Jewellery moonstone gemstone necklace, £35
Birungi Kawooya Art Hiplet Ballerinas
An original, handcut mixed-media collage compromised of black and white card paired with and golden Ugandan batik fabric, this A4 art print is majestic.
Their Nibs Satin Kimono in Peacock Feather Print
Perfect for early nights, long mornings and answering the door to deliveries, this classic wrap kimono is a comfy shape made from liquid-soft satin fabric. The deep blue or pink base helps highlight the jewel green and bright pop of blue in the feather, making it a sophisticated and colourful print.
MW Makes Personalised Leather Mouse Mat
Perfect for upgrading the look and feel of your WFH situation, this mouse mat is made-to-order from vegetable tanned leather. It’s available in six beautiful colourways and can be personalised with your choice of initials, names or motivational sayings.
Science of Skin Rescue No. One - Blemish and Scar Restoration
This award-winning skin saviour is vegan-friendly and filled with natural ingredients that restore your skin, reduce redness, tackle breakouts and help soothe scarring caused by acne.
Shop Science of Skin Rescue No. One - Blemish and Scar Restoration, £18.99
Emvya Burnt Orange Fishbone Throw
Handmade in Nepal, this fishbone-patterned throw is 70% fine wool and 30% cashmere, making it the ideal sofa partner. The cashmere is dyed using Swiss eco-friendly colouring agents and dried in the sunshine for ultimate softness.
Shop Emvya burnt orange fishbone throw, £245
Kodes Naomi Rose Gold & Brass Dangle Earrings
Channel 1980s nostalgia in these handmade dangle earrings, which unite delicate rose gold, industrial brass and brown smoked mirrors.