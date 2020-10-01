The Drop: the 9 best new beauty and homeware buys to shop from indie brands this autumn

Welcome to Stylist’s brand new online boutique! Every Thursday our editors recommend just nine items from a curated collection of independent brands. Covering beauty, fashion, accessories and interiors, we promise each one will be exceptional, limited edition, or made exclusively for you. Enjoy!

PURDY & FIGG / £16.99

Forget chemicals: this exclusive trio of antibacterial Original Citrus Hand Sanitiser Spray smells of pink grapefruit and sweet orange

ORGANIC APOTEKE / £45.95

Discover Rasayana Rejuvenating Serum's potent cocktail of botanicals at this special price for The Drop subscribers

BELL HUTLEY / £25

Tablescaping is going nowhere – embrace one of 2020's biggest interior trends with this midnight blue Stargazer placemat

LUXTRA / £35

Never misplace your cards again with this shiny card holder made from pineapple leaves and apple skin

EVE AND KEEL / £30

With chamomile, eucalyptus, cedarwood and frankincense, Breathe Balm calms the mind when anxiety levels rise

FLORENCE LONDON / £23

Personalise your lobes with Little Letter Earrings, available in silver, 18k gold or a rose gold plated finish

A WEATHERED PENNY / £16

Non-toxic, cruelty-free and vegan-friendly, the classic shade of this Montana nail polish is as chic as its packaging

BAG AND BONES / £39.99

With only a few weeks until the clocks go back, brighten up your home with a Mini Bolt of neon joy, available in four colours

MILLICAN / £70

Ideal for a day trip, the 100% recycled Core Roll Pack 15L has separate compartments for your laptop, water bottle and much more

