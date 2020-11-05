This week’s edit includes a beautiful array of products, many with exclusive Stylist-only prices. Get your hands on Eclat Skin London’s charcoal face mask, available at an exclusive 70% off on The Drop by Stylist.
Eclat Skin London Purifying Charcoal Peel Off Mask
Usually £34.95, this face mask is at the exclusive price of £10.00 for The Drop by Stylist. It aims to purify, cleanse and re-texture the top layer of the skin. Containing natural bamboo charcoal and white peony root extract, it’s great treatment for dull and tired-looking skin (basically how we all feel in winter).
Shop Eclat Skin London Purifying Charcoal Peel Off Mask, £10
Wanderlust Life Iridescent Labradorite Fine Cord Necklace
This necklace is modern and understated with a solo labradorite gemstone displayed on a fine-cord necklace. Handmade in Devon by the all-female Wanderlust Life collective, it’s subtle and effortless – plus it’s good to know that the labradorite gemstone is a bringer of light and a useful companion through change.
Shop Wanderlust Life Iridescent Labradorite Fine Cord Necklace, £30
ONUA Dutch Wax Coasters
With an exclusive price for The Drop by Stylist price (four for £9, eight for £18), these coasters are a surefire way to add culture to any table. Each coaster boasts a vibrant cut of African Dutch wax enclosed in a circular acrylic house.
Shop ONUA Dutch Wax Coasters, £9
YOU Underwear Organic Cotton Bralette and Shorts Set
At an exclusive price for The Drop by Stylist, this matching boy short and bralette set is a versatile wardrobe staple plus the bralette is non-wired (a WFH essential). Made with super-soft organic cotton, the bra has adjustable and crossable straps for that perfect fit while the boy shorts are the perfect blend of comfort and style, giving fuller coverage.
Shop YOU Underwear organic cotton bralette and shorts set, £28
Floral Street Fragrance Arizona Bloom Perfume and Sunshine Scented Candle
This £38 exclusive bundle contains the Arizona Bloom scent, a multi-award winning, vegan and cruelty-free eau de parfum and the Sunshine Bloom candle, an uplifting, vegan yellow candle with a recalibrating scent. For instant sunny, euphoric, nomadic and free-spirited vibes, it comes in a vibrant yellow and blue packaging which is fully recyclable.
Shop Floral Street Fragrance Arizona bloom perfume and sunshine scented candle, £38
Florence London Big Letter Earrings
With a special price of £28 for The Drop by Stylist, Florence London’s 8mm high letter earrings are sold as a pair and fit perfectly onto your earlobe. Get your initials or the initials of someone you love and choose from 18ct gold-plated or silver colours.
Valentina Karrellas Fishers Beanie
London-based Valentina Karellas describes their brand as “an antidote for fast fashion” – and their gorgeous Fishers Beanie (exclusive to The Drop by Stylist) is made using the excess knitting from their Fishers Trousers. In super soft 100% Scottish lambswool, the beanie comes in a light grey with an orange stripe contrast.
Shop Valentina Karrellas fishers beanie, £35
Elan Skincare Imagine Pure Delight Body Scrub
Elan Skincare’s body scrub (launching exclusively with The Drop by Stylist) is designed to lift your spirit and warm your heart (just what we need right now). Natural, vegan and cruelty-free, the chocolate and orange scrub is deliciously fragrant, deeply nourishing and super-moisturising.
Shop Elan Skincare imagine pure delight body scrub, £24
Aurora London Gigi Bag
This sleek cross-body bag has been a bestseller since it launched. It has a soft-grained leather body with pale gold metal hardware and a coordinating leather tassel; a strap that can be adjusted with seven holes and one pale gold stud for adjustment and internal components which include three card holders, a zipped pocket and one detachable key holder.
Shop Aurora London Gigi bag, £102