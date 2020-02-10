The best shampoo for fine hair

“The finer and straighter your hair is, the faster the oil wicks down,” says Steve, “so that can make it oilier faster. If you have super straight hair, you may not be able to go more than two days without washing.” If you have fine, straight hair, pick a gentle shampoo like Bumble and Bumble’s Gentle Shampoo, £20, which is super-kind on strands.

The best shampoo for coloured hair

If you colour your hair regularly then it’s best to avoid washing your hair every day to keep your colour from fading and your strands from becoming parched. The same applied for just-dyed lengths.

“Leave your hair for at least 72 hours after a colour appointment before washing it again,” says Kamila Pruszek, salon manager at award winning West London salon, Blue Tit. “It can take up to three days for the hair cuticle to fully close, trapping in the colour molecules. If you wash your hair before the cuticle has closed, you risk disrupting the freshly applied colour and your gorgeous new hue is likely to fade.”

When you do eventually wash your hair, avoid shampoos that contain sulphates and silicones. Sulphates can strip the colour, while silicones leave behind residue that can leave your new colour looking dull. Stylist recommends Pureology’s Hydrate Colour Care Shampoo, £18.50, which cleanses from root to tip without stripping your strands of colour and Moroccanoil’s Hydrating Shampoo, £19.95, to eradicate build up and nourish porous lengths.

The best shampoo for African or Caribbean hair

Afro and Caribbean hair can get very dry because of its unique texture, which also makes it incredibly fragile. Most hairdressers comment that the issues they see with this type of hair are from a build-up of debris on the scalp and damage caused by detangling. KeraCare Hydrating Detangling Shampoo, £5.40, is specifically designed to put moisture and bonds back in your hair.

Remember, dry shampoo is your friend

“If you’re prone to greasy hair, then use a little dry shampoo in between washes to soak up excess oil,” advises Steve. “But try and avoid becoming too reliant on dry shampoo as it can cause build-up on the scalp and clog hair follicles, which can impede hair growth. If you really struggle to avoid frequent washing then remember that certain styles work better – and look better – on hair that isn’t freshly washed. Braids, bedhead buns and twisted topknots are all great looks for those in-between wash days.”

