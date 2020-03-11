“The home hair dye kit that got me the most compliments ever”

But, as you can imagine, the bleach was something my hair definitely didn’t thank me for. So earlier this year I had four inches chopped off and dyed it back to brown.

Over time, though, the brunette started to fade, turning my hair into a nondescript mousy colour. With no time to sit in a salon (apparently I’ve turned into one of those people), I decided to break my sacred no-box dye vow, and take matters into my own hands.

I didn’t want to go a crazy colour, just a nice warm brunette shade that would look glossy and disguise the split ends. I’d heard great things about Josh Wood’s range of box dyes so I jumped straight on those. Available in 12 ‘traditional’ shades (ranging from darkest brown to lightest blonde) they launched into Boots earlier this year after being in development for two years. What appealed to me most was that they come in half-shades, so it’s genuinely possible to find the perfect match - and they’re only £10. There’s also a range of root concealers that include things like blending brushes, root markers and dry shampoo in the same shades as the dyes so there’s no need to dye your hair all over once hair starts to grow.