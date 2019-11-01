This is why cult beauty brand Deciem is boycotting Black Friday

Deciem is closing its retail stores and its website on Black Friday.

The beauty company, which owns brands like The Ordinary and NIOD, is taking a stance against the popular shopping day.

In a time where sustainability is at the forefront of everyone’s minds, the brand says Black Friday is not an earth-friendly event. Re-naming 29 November as “Black(out) Friday”, Deciem added that it “Doesn’t feel comfortable with being involved in a single day so heavily centred around hyper-consumerism.”