This is why cult beauty brand Deciem is boycotting Black Friday
- Stylist Beauty Team
- Published
Deciem is taking a stance against hyper-consumerism. Here’s everything you need to know…
Deciem is closing its retail stores and its website on Black Friday.
The beauty company, which owns brands like The Ordinary and NIOD, is taking a stance against the popular shopping day.
In a time where sustainability is at the forefront of everyone’s minds, the brand says Black Friday is not an earth-friendly event. Re-naming 29 November as “Black(out) Friday”, Deciem added that it “Doesn’t feel comfortable with being involved in a single day so heavily centred around hyper-consumerism.”
Additionally, to stop customers from feeling like they need to splash cash on items they may never use, the brand is offering a 23% discount across its entire beauty portfolio for the whole month of November. This includes The Ordinary, NIOD, The Chemistry Brand, Abnomaly, Loopha and HIF.
“By applying a saving to all products for a significantly longer period of tie, the brand hopes to allow people the flexibility to shop slowly for their specific concerns and needs,” Deciem said in its announcement.
A company representative added, “We strongly believe that skincare decisions should be based on education rather than impulse and we want to give our audience the time for research, reflection, and consideration.”
To help you make an informed decision – should you wish to purchase something with the Deciem discount – we’ve handpicked our favourite products below.
The best Deciem products to add to your shopping list
The Ordinary Salicylic Acid 2% Masque
The first and only face mask The Ordinary has launched, this has been formulated with 2% salicylic acid to target blemishes and a squalene to seriously hydrate. Plus, a combination of vegetable charcoal and Amazonian clays will help deeply cleanse skin leaving it looking and feeling softer and smoother.
NIOD Multi-Molecular Hyaluronic Acid
One of the best hyaluronic acids money can buy thanks to its multi-dimensional approach. It contains 15 different hyaluronic compounds which work together in a clever peptide-charged delivery system. Apply onto damp, cleansed skin to help hydrate parched skin.
The Chemistry Brand Heel Chemistry
A foot cream free of both acids and urea (two common ingredients in traditional heel creams) that works wonders. Beauty editor Lucy Partington swears by the 19.5% active complex which hydrates dry, cracked skin topically as well as below the surface to beat the hard skin cycle.
The Ordinary Niaconimide 10% + Zinc 1%
Niacinamide is known for its ability to soothe irritated skin and help reduce the appearance of blemishes. That, combined with zinc – which balances sebum production – makes this the ideal solution for oily, spot-prone skin.
Main image: Deciem