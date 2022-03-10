Everything you need to know about The Ordinary haircare
- Chloe Burcham
It’s one of the most heralded, affordable skincare lines on the market, and now The Ordinary has launched haircare. Intrigued? Here’s everything you need to know…
It’s not unusual for beauty brands to branch out into haircare. From Augustinus Bader to The Inkey List, several skincare brands have taken the step to extend their line into haircare. Our scalp is just an extension of our skin, so when you think about it, it makes sense. But the latest skincare brand to launch haircare really has us excited – get ready for The Ordinary haircare.
One of the most buzzed-about skincare ranges around, The Ordinary changed the game when it came to offering science-packed, foolproof formulas at an affordable price point. From their sell-out hyaluronic acid to their game-changing glycolic, The Ordinary’s skincare line has remained a hit with enthusiasts and novices around the world. So it’s only natural that the brand has branched out into scalp care.
“We’re encouraging consumers to place an emphasis on scalp care through the same lens that’s applied to skincare,” says Prudvi Kaka, chief scientific officer at Deciem. “Amidst all the haircare dos and don’ts, we felt we had an opportunity and responsibility to educate consumers from a scientific view – helping to demystify controversial ingredients, bringing to light the real formulation heroes.”
The current line consists of three products: a shampoo, conditioner and hydrating scalp serum which can be thought of as your cleanser, serum, moisturiser skincare steps. Controversially, The Ordinary’s haircare line puts a big focus on sulphates – a foaming agent that’s often banned in “clean” brands.
“Sulphates belong to a group known as surfactants that can bind to both water and oil, allowing for these ‘unmixable’ liquids to mix and wash away excess oil, dirt and debris,” explains Kaka. “One of the main concerns around sulphates is that they have the potential to irritate eyes and skin but this can be easily addressed by correct formula development and appropriate testing, as we have done.”
The Ordinary Haircare
The Ordinary 4% Sulphate Cleanser for Body and Hair
This double-duty cleanser utilises a 4% concentration of SLES-2, an exceptionally mild sulphate that will gently lift away dirt and debris from hair and skin while still supporting your skin’s all-important moisture barrier. It’s got a lightly foaming texture, which dissolves the barrier between dirt and oil on your skin, scalp and hair, allowing it to be rinsed away easily with water — but doesn’t feature the irritating, sensitising or drying attributes we often associate with traditional sulphates.
The Ordinary 4% Sulphate Cleanser for Body and Hair
The Ordinary Behentrimonium Chloride 2% Conditioner
It may be a mouthful but ‘behentrimonium chloride’ is a key ingredient in The Ordinary’s conditioning formula that helps to condition, soften and detangle hair without adding unnecessary filler ingredients that can weigh down the hair. It helps to condition your hair while adding plenty of slip, helping to detangle strands – meaning easier brushing and combing, leading to less damage and stress in the long run. Clever.
The Ordinary Behentrimonium Chloride 2% Conditioner
The Ordinary Natural Moisturizing Factors + HA for Scalp
The real hero of the range? The Ordinary Natural Moisturizing Factors + HA for Scalp. Mirroring the formula of their bestselling hyaluronic acid for your face – this lightweight, non-greasy serum brings about all the benefits of skin care to your scalp. Massage a few drops thoroughly into a clean, dry scalp daily and leave on. The thin, milky texture sinks into the scalp effortlessly, ensuring there’s no greasy residue sticking to the hair and weighing down the roots.
The Ordinary Natural Moisturizing Factors + HA for Scalp
