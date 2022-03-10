It’s not unusual for beauty brands to branch out into haircare. From Augustinus Bader to The Inkey List, several skincare brands have taken the step to extend their line into haircare. Our scalp is just an extension of our skin, so when you think about it, it makes sense. But the latest skincare brand to launch haircare really has us excited – get ready for The Ordinary haircare.

One of the most buzzed-about skincare ranges around, The Ordinary changed the game when it came to offering science-packed, foolproof formulas at an affordable price point. From their sell-out hyaluronic acid to their game-changing glycolic, The Ordinary’s skincare line has remained a hit with enthusiasts and novices around the world. So it’s only natural that the brand has branched out into scalp care.