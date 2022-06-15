All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
The rumours are true – The Ordinary has a 23% off sale until 23 June 2022. Here are 14 of the best skincare and haircare products we’re adding to our baskets while we can.
Ever since Canadian-born beauty brand The Ordinary launched in 2016, it’s safe to say we’ve been obsessed. Why? Because every product across its skincare and haircare range is clear about exactly what’s in it – efficacious ingredients that really work. Factor in its affordable price point and there’s even more reason to love anything from The Ordinary.
Naturally, you can imagine our delight when The Ordinary announced its latest sale, which runs until 23 June. Everything – yes, everything – is included in the 23% off sale and we couldn’t have asked for anything more. So, where do we start?
Offering a helping hand, we’ve rounded up the best, most cult products you’ll want to add to your beauty collection immediately. From a cleanser to salicylic acid mask and rosehip oil, there’s guaranteed to be something in here to treat yourself to – and maybe even treat your friends to while you’re at it.
Scroll down to discover the 14 products we’re loving in The Ordinary’s sale…
The Ordinary Squalene CleanserAs far as cleansers that nourish, hydrate and don’t strip the skin of moisture go, consider this squalene cleanser the gold standard.
The Ordinary Natural Moisturizing Factors + HAWhether you have dry skin or not, skin is always in need of a little moisture. Handily, this lightweight moisturiser contains an efficient blend of ingredients, including hydrating amino acids, fatty acids, ceramides and hyaluronic acid that leaves you with a non-greasy finish.
Shop Natural Moisturizing Factors + HA at The Ordinary, £5.24 in the sale
The Ordinary Niacinamide 10% + Zinc 1%Niacinamide, known for its ability to help with skin’s congestion and blemishes, has become an ingredient we’ve grown to love in recent years. This serum packs not only a high 10% strength niacinamide, but also 1% zinc, which helps to reinforce skin’s barrier and aid in smoothing skin.
Shop Niacinamide 10% + Zinc 1% at The Ordinary, £7.70 in the sale
The Ordinary Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5The OG of hyaluronic acid serums, this 2% strength product is reinforced with vitamin B5 to help with keeping the skin hydrated.
Shop Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5 at The Ordinary, £8.85 in the sale
The Ordinary AHA 30% + BHA 2% Peeling SolutionIf you’re having one of those skin weeks where you feel the need for an overhaul of some sort, look to this exfoliating AHA 30% and BHA 2% peeling solution. It also happens to be a TikTok beauty favourite…
Shop AHA 30% + BHA 2% Peeling Solution at The Ordinary, £4.85 in the sale
The Ordinary Azelaic Acid Suspension 10%This lightweight azelaic acid serum works at 10% strength and works hard to brighten skin while also evening out skin tone.
Shop Azelaic Acid Suspension 10% at The Ordinary, £16.40 in the sale
The Ordinary Granactive Retinoid 5% in SqualaneOften retinol comes with irritation and various drawbacks, but this specially formulated retinoid 5% complex is padded with squalene for an efficient method of using retinol that’s less prone to irritation.
Shop Granactive Retinoid 5% in Squalane at The Ordinary, £9.55 in the sale
The Ordinary 100% Organic Cold-Pressed Rose Hip Seed OilWhether you’re a once-in-while face oil person or swear by the stuff on a daily basis, this rosehip oil should be your next oil of choice for two reasons: it’s 100% organic and cold-pressed, and its handy size and pipette give you just the right drop size.
Shop 100% Organic Cold-Pressed Rose Hip Seed Oil at The Ordinary, £6.93 in the sale
The Ordinary Salicylic Acid 2% SolutionA lighter 2% strength salicylic acid, this serum is great for blemish-prone skin. Apply once a day in your evening routine before moisturiser.
Shop Salicylic Acid 2% Solution at The Ordinary, £3.93 in the sale
The Ordinary 100% Plant-Derived SqualaneThe sister of hyaluronic acid, this squalene serum is a hydrating hero you’ll want on side when those extra-dry skin days crop up.
Shop 100% Plant-Derived Squalane at The Ordinary, £15.09 in the sale
The Ordinary Vitamin C Suspension 23% + HA Spheres 2%We know how important vitamin C is in our skincare for brightening and nourishing our skin, and this serum gives us a huge 23% strength formula with added hylauronic acid to maintain hydration levels.
Shop Vitamin C Suspension 23% + HA Spheres 2% at The Ordinary, £4.62 in the sale
The Ordinary Serum Foundation
During hotter days, you’ll want make-up that is subtle and lightweight. Here’s where this light-to-medium coverage serum foundation comes in…
The Ordinary Sulphate 4% Cleanser for Body and HairA part of the brand’s latest haircare venture, this 4% sulphate cleanser is great for those days when pollution, grime and excess oil are greeting your scalp.
Shop Sulphate 4% Cleanser for Body and Hair at The Ordinary, £5.24 in the sale
The Ordinary Behentrimonium Chloride 2% ConditionerThe brand’s matching hair conditioner is the ideal lightweight gel texture that you want when you’re looking for something that doesn’t weigh hair down.
Shop Behentrimonium Chloride 2% Conditioner at The Ordinary, £5.24 in the sale
Images: The Ordinary