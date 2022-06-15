Ever since Canadian-born beauty brand The Ordinary launched in 2016, it’s safe to say we’ve been obsessed. Why? Because every product across its skincare and haircare range is clear about exactly what’s in it – efficacious ingredients that really work. Factor in its affordable price point and there’s even more reason to love anything from The Ordinary.

Naturally, you can imagine our delight when The Ordinary announced its latest sale, which runs until 23 June. Everything – yes, everything – is included in the 23% off sale and we couldn’t have asked for anything more. So, where do we start?