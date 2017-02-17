Chic alice bands and flower crowns: how bridesmaid hair has found its cool
- Posted by
- Stylist Beauty Team
- Published
They’re the sort of hairstyles that pop up time and time again in wedding albums all over Facebook, but the New York Fashion Week shows have proven that bridesmaid-chic hair can look sophisticated every day – be it to the office or the pub. The key to adding a bit of edge to these otherwise elegant hairstyles lies in creating a mussed-up, dishevelled texture so that plaits don’t look too prim and flowers don’t look too fancy.
Stylist unpacks the catwalk’s most wearable hairstyles, too pretty to save for the summer wedding circuit.
Alice and Olivia
As pretty as they are, braided crowns can look a little twee, but backstage at Alice and Olivia, Tresemme’s Global hair stylist Justine Marjan taught a lesson in braids with bite. “Stretch and distort the plait by pinching sections with the fingertips and pulling them apart,” recommends Marjan. “And pull a few wispy hairs out at the front to stop it from looking too ‘done’.”
Altuzarra
Can an Alice band ever be chic? Quite frankly, yes, as proved by the look at Altuzarra. Utilising the models’ natural texture, Tresemme’s key artist Odile Gilbert topped each head of hair with a thick band dotted with pearls. Need.
Christian Siriano
They might be tricky to master but fishtail braids are a pretty alternative to a regular plait. Take cues from the Christian Sirinaro show where lengths of copper wire were weaved through long messy fishtail braids.
Jenny Packham
We’ve all heard about braids, plaits, but what about hair knitting? Odile Gilbert showed us how it was done backstage at Jenny Packham where she knotted small sections of hair together as though she were knitting, pulling them round to the back of the head into this half up style. Finish with a texturising spray like Tresemme Perfectly Undone Sea Salt Spray (£4) to keep the overall look disheveled.
Marchesa
Flower crowns have long been Instagram’s favourite festival hair trend, but backstage at Marchesa, Moroccanoil’s Antonio Corral Calero pushed the look one step further. He twisted hair into a messy bun, pulling a few strands loose at the front, before inserting fresh flowers and leaves into the hairline.
Images: Rex, Moroccanoil