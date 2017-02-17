Chic alice bands and flower crowns: how bridesmaid hair has found its cool

They’re the sort of hairstyles that pop up time and time again in wedding albums all over Facebook, but the New York Fashion Week shows have proven that bridesmaid-chic hair can look sophisticated every day – be it to the office or the pub. The key to adding a bit of edge to these otherwise elegant hairstyles lies in creating a mussed-up, dishevelled texture so that plaits don’t look too prim and flowers don’t look too fancy.

Stylist unpacks the catwalk’s most wearable hairstyles, too pretty to save for the summer wedding circuit.