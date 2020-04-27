This is the ingredient you need to add to your skincare routine

Alpha Hydroxy Acids, or AHAs, have long been hailed as a less abrasive, more effective alternative to traditional, physical exfoliators. Working by ‘dissolving’ dead skin cells, rather than sloughing them away, these acid-based treatments can renew, brighten, and reduce pigmentation with remarkable results. However, as with all skin treatments, it pays to proceed with caution.

“I often see clients with irritation or sensitivity complaints as a result of misusing acid treatments – particularly since the rise of ‘acid’ toners,” says Alicia Falero, head of education at Gazelli House. “In principle, these treatments are great at removing the surface layer of ‘debris’, whether it’s grime from the day or the top layers of the skin, and allowing for effective product absorption. However, for those with reactive, sensitive skin types, daily use of even these so-called gentle acids can be excessive and irritating.”

Dr Justine Hextall, consultant dermatologist, agrees. “One of the most common issues I see is skin sensitisation and irritation from harsh topical products including AHAs and retinoids,” she says.

“I always advise that although these active treatments can help, it is vital to balance them with soothing, hydrating, repairing treatments. If the skin barrier is constantly disrupted it can be left vulnerable to penetration of irritants and increased trans-epidermal water loss. I know studies have shown that AHAs are safe, but the frequency of application and strength of the product must be considered.”